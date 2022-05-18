🔊 Listen to this

Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, Dave McCormick and his wife Dina Powell greet supporters as he arrives for his returns watch party in the Pennsylvania primary election, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Pittsburgh.

HARRISBURG — Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania Senate pick was locked in an exceedingly close contest early today.

Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon endorsed by Trump, was locked with former hedge fund manager David McCormick in a race that was too early to call. Commentator Kathy Barnette, who had appeared to be gaining late momentum in the race, was trailing.

“We’re not gonna have a result tonight,” Oz said shortly before midnight, before vowing to Trump, “I will make you proud.”

McCormick struck a similar tone, saying mail-in ballots have yet to be counted: “We’re not going to have resolution tonight.”

Barnette, meanwhile, may have had her rise blunted by criticism from Trump. In a statement going into the election, he said, “Kathy Barnette will never be able to win the general election against the radical left Democrats.’

Some Pennsylvania conservatives were suspicious of the ideological leanings of Oz, who gained fame as a frequent guest on Oprah Winfrey’s talk show. Trump, who has held campaign-style rallies with Oz, insists he’s the best candidate to keep the Senate seat in Republican hands.