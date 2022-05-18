Project prioritizes senior living centers

WILKES-BARRE — The Luzerne County Transportation Authority or LCTA partnered with the Wilkes-Barre Lions Club to install benches outside two senior living centers in the city.

The two organizations installed benches last week in front of B’nai B’rith Senior Apartments on East Northampton Street and Valley View Terrace on High Street.

“We look forward to residents at the living centers using the benches in their travels and to enjoy as a communal space to visit and relax,” LCTA Grants Coordinator Kathleen Bednarek said.

A recent study previously flagged both locations because they did not have benches or shelters for older riders to use while they wait to catch an LCTA bus.

“The Wilkes-Barre Lions Club is a small club but we are mighty in what we do,” club President Marina Martin Turnbach said. “We’ll continue to work with the LCTA to identify additional sites and to obtain grants either through lionism or through other community resources.”

Club members helped LCTA pay for a portion of the benches and will take turns maintaining them.