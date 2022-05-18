Pittston theater project in line for $4M

Projects in Luzerne County are in line to receive more than $13 million thanks to Community Project Funding, including $4 million dollars for a performing arts center in downtown Pittston.

U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic, announced the designations he submitted to the Appropriations Committee for the 2023 fiscal year Wednesday in Washington, D.C. In total, Cartwright announced $61 million worth of designations spread across 15 projects in his district.

Community Project Funding designations are approved by the 12 chairs of the House Appropriations Committee, of which Cartwright is one. They are slated to be passed later this spring and summer with the 2023 fiscal year beginning Oct. 1.

“All of these projects are aimed at creating jobs, driving economic growth and improving quality of life for the people of Northeastern Pennsylvania,” Cartwright said during a press conference.

Cartwright said last year the 8th Congressional District received more than $19.6 million in Community Project Funding.

“In fact, we got more of these Community Project Funding dollars than any other district in Pennsylvania,” he said.

Cartwright called the Pittston theater perhaps “the most exciting” of all the projects receiving funding.

The project will include 80,000 square feet of new construction to establish a theater that would be used to feature performing arts, a drop-down screen for motion pictures and event space for community groups in the downtown district. Project plans also include 5,000 square feet of commercial space, joint office space for the city’s Housing and Redevelopment authorities and provide additional affordable housing opportunities through the city’s Project Share program as well as space for the nonprofit Food Bank Market.

It will also have space for a satellite campus for Alvernia College, according Cartwright.

“I don’t think we can ever responsibly forget about the arts when you are talking about economic development and commercial development. The arts are what attract people, and they just don’t come in to watch the show. They come in and they stay over night. They eat in the restaurants and they shop in the shops. They go to the art galleries.

“It’s just a win when you have a performing arts center where you didn’t have one before.”

Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo was pleased with the announcement.

“The people and businesses of Pittston are incredibly appreciative that our downtown revitalization project has been selected as one of Congressman Cartwright’s Community Project Funding designees,” Lombardo said, according to a press release. “Businesses here see the economic value this new theater will bring as it rounds out the long-time vision we’ve had for our downtown. Also, with cuts to arts funding in schools, we’ve got to offer venues that demonstrate to our children that fostering creativity is important, and we want to offer that message right here in our community.”

Other projects in Luzerne County that Cartwright designated for Community Project Funding are:

• $2.5 million for the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office for the creation of a county-wide emergency first responder unit.

The Emergency Services Unit will include major case investigators, cellphone analyzers and a crisis intervention team to respond to incidents involving individuals with mental health issues and emergency responders trained in responding to high-risk incidents including those involving barricaded gunmen and active shooters. The unit will be designed to protect the public from violent incidents and to investigate and prosecute criminal offenders.

• $4.8 million for the Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority to aid stream runoff mitigation and infrastructure upgrades.

This project for the Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority supports infrastructure initiatives that will improve watershed quality in our region’s streams and the Susquehanna River by reducing key pollutants (sediment and nutrients). This project also provides infrastructure upgrades to improve the quality of wastewater that discharges into the Susquehanna River, as well as reliable wastewater services for approximately 172,000 residents within 36 municipal service areas.

• $2.15 million for Maternal and Family Health Services to expand health services for low-income, at-risk women, family and children, $2.15 million

This project for Maternal and Family Health Services will improve social services already being offered and will specifically increase and enhance services offered to at-risk and low-income women, children and families. Services include but are not limited to behavioral health/mental health services, substance/opioid use disorder care management, nutrition and food security services and visiting nurse and family planning services.

Multi-county projects

Two additional Community Project Funding designations that will also benefit Luzerne County but are not represented in the $13 million figure include $3 million for a multi-county United Way program to support education and support services for at-risk children and their families, including Pre-K tuition. This project includes the United Ways of Wyoming Valley, the Greater Hazleton Region, the Pocono Mountains, Wayne and Lackawanna counties.

The other is $1.2 million for NeighborWorks Northeastern Pennsylvania and its Adult Living Support Group to expand their Aging in Place program in Luzerne, Lackawanna and Wayne counties to assist older and disabled homeowners in need of critical safety modifications to allow them to live safely and with dignity in their homes. This funding will also help address the significant wait list of homeowners (over 300) already identified as in need of these crucial services across the three-county region.