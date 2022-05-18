🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo said Wednesday she has accepted a position with the law firm Elliott Greenleaf & Dean.

Friday is Crocamo’s last day working for county government.

“I will be working with some of the best lawyers in the state of Pennsylvania,” Crocamo said. “I look forward to getting back into practicing law with an elite group of lawyers.”

Crocamo said she will be a full-service attorney with the firm, handling litigation and municipal work. She does not anticipate handling any legal matters related to county government.

She starts the new position Monday.

Crocamo had worked for at two New York City law firms and as managing attorney at the Barbara J. Hart Justice Center in Scranton before starting her county government employment in 2010.

She initially worked as a master of county juvenile delinquency and dependency court and then as a law clerk for county Court of Common Pleas Judge Tina Polachek Gartley. In July 2016, she was hired as chief county solicitor to oversee the county’s law division.

Crocamo has served as acting manager since prior manager C. David Pedri left July 6.

Council voted earlier this week to appoint county Budget/Finance Division Head Brian Swetz as acting manager during the three-week period before incoming manager Randy Robertson is expected to arrive.

Currently working in Colorado under a contract, Robertson has said he plans to be in the county the week of June 13.

With Crocamo’s departure, three of the county’s eight division head spots are now open. Crocamo had said she would leave division head appointments up to the next permanent manager.

Edmund O’Neill resigned as the operational services division head in January. The administrative services division head position also is open because David Parsnik resigned last September.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.