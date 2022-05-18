🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The days are numbered for the goat on McLean Street.

The animal on Wednesday was seen tied up in the backyard of the same house the Wilkes-Barre Health Department visited earlier this month to tell the owner he had 30 days to remove it.

Health Department Director Henry Radulski Wednesday said the deadline was June 1.

“We’ve been monitoring it on a regular basis. We were up there yesterday and by telephone today,” Radulski said.

A city ordinance prohibits the harboring of livestock within city limits and carries a $1,000 fine.

Jose Tapia, the owner of the goat, said he spoke to the city and had a week to get rid of the animal.

Previously, Tapia had two live goats and the carcass of another one he said was killed on a farm and skinned in the backyard.

The live goats were reportedly taken back to the farm between the time Health Department employees visited the property the morning of May 2 while Tapia was not home and when they returned later that afternoon to inform him of the ordinance.

The goats came to the attention of city officials last month when Rolling Mill Hill Residents’ Association President Linda Joseph brought them up during the public comments segment of the April 28 City Council meeting.

A photo of one of the goats being walked on a rope in the neighborhood was posted on social media. Tapia had said the goat was friendly and he took it to parties for kids.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.