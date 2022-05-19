🔊 Listen to this

The house at 532 Hazle St. in Willkes-Barre was one of two properties scheduled for emergency demolition by Wilkes-Barre.

Wilkes-Barre awarded a contract for the emergency demolition of the house at 284 Blackman St.

WILKES-BARRE — What some neighbors couldn’t do, the city did Wednesday by demolishing a problem property.

The house at 120 Custer St. had been vacant for approximately 12 years, said next door neighbor Judy Gravina.

When it was occupied, it was “always being used for illegal purposes,” said Steve Quinn.

Quinn and Gravina watched an excavator operator tear into the wood-frame house and reduce it to rubble. Other neighbors came with their cell phones to photograph and take video of the demolition.

“Three neighbors offered to purchase the property at a reasonable price, knowing that they would have to do something with the structure,” Quinn said.

Gravina added they wanted to make it a parking lot. But the owner refused their offer.

The city bid out the demolition and awarded the contract to SRI of Dunmore for $11,000 to be paid with federal Community Development Block Grant funds. A lien will be placed on it to recover the cost from the owner, identified through County Tax Claim Bureau records as Dennis Matic of Edwardsville.

Matic also owed a combined $3,577 in back taxes to Wilkes-Barre, the county and the Wilkes-Barre Area School District for 2020 and 2021, according to Tax Claim records.

Two other properties were identified for emergency demolitions, Mayor George Brown said. “We have to tear them down because they’re hazards,” Brown said.

SRI was awarded the contract to raze 284 Blackman St. for $12,000 and 523 Hazle St. for $18,500.

The owners of the properties owed back taxes, according to the Tax Claim Bureau. Lea Kuncewicz, owner of the Blackman Street house, owed a combined $12,551 in taxes from 2016 through 2021, according to the Bureau. William and Shirley Jones, owners of the Hazle Street house, owed a combined $2,774 in taxes for 2020 and 2021, according to the Bureau.

