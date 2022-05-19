🔊 Listen to this

Attorney Daniel Taroli, left, and civil engineer Neal Metzger, right, take questions from residents and members of the Kingston Borough Zoning Board on Wednesday night.

KINGSTON — The two items on the agenda for the Zoning Hearing Board’s monthly meeting Wednesday night were approved, albeit one under several conditions.

First up was the approval of several zoning variances applied for on behalf of Turkey Hill Minit Markets, who wish to build a new convenience store, complete with fueling stations and a drive-through service window. The proposed site is between Main Street and Page Avenue.

The board heard first from Attorney Daniel Taroli, of Rosenn Jenkins & Greenwald Law Offices, representing Turkey Hill, as well as civil engineer Neal Metzger.

Much of the concern from the board, as well as Page Avenue residents, Alfonso and Neal Pellegrini, was about entrance and exit ways, as well as residential disturbances such as lighting, given that the store is planned to operate 24/7.

Ellen Pellegrini said, “Our driveway is right across from this (the proposed site),” further noting that the site will make for more traffic congestion and hazards.

Her husband, Alfonso, added, “I have no objection to the Turkey Hill, or the variances. What we’re looking for is just good neighbors.”

With affirmations and assurances in order, the board voted unanimously to approve the requested dimensional variances.

Train trestle ads

Once that was settled, the board then heard from attorney Mark McNealis and Robert Barletta.

Barletta was looking for approval to hang new, vinyl advertisements for Norfolk Southern Railway from the train trestles that cross over Market and Pierce Streets.

Barletta explained that the advertisements would be hung from mounts bolted into the trestle, and would be “curtain like.”

Personal injury lawyer, Dave Selingo, whose office is on Market Street, was in objection initially. However, he and Barletta came to an undisclosed verbal agreement before the hearing.

After lengthy deliberation pertaining to safety matters, especially the possibility of the elements bringing the advertisements down onto traffic, the board voted to approve Barletta’s request with three conditions.

Those conditions were: Kingston Borough must be listed on the insurance, which would pay out from $1 million to $3 million in the event of an accident, Barletta must present additional information pertaining to structural integrity from an engineer, and the aforementioned verbal agreement be upheld, otherwise, Selingo reserves the right to appeal.