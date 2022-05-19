🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Fine Arts Fiesta begins Thursday on Public Square and the city issued a traffic advisory for travel downtown.

The Fiesta runs from Thursday through Sunday and access around the Square will be limited.

The temporary pattern will be in place from Wednesday afternoon to Monday morning:

• West Market Street will be closed at South Franklin Street.

• Public Square from West Market Street to South Main Street will be closed to traffic.

• Traffic onto Public Square from South Main Street will exit onto either East Market or North Main streets.

• Traffic onto Public Square from East Market Street will exit onto North Main Street.

• There will be no access onto Public Square from North Main Street. Traffic will be directed onto Butler Lane to North Washington Street.