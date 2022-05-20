🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County jury deliberated for 11 minutes before returning a verdict of not guilty for a Hazleton man accused of threatening another man with a knife.

Wellington Marte Ramirez, 27, was on trial before President Judge Michael T. Vough on charges of aggravated assault and simple assault.

Hazleton police charged Ramirez after investigating a report by Lucas Ynoa Rosario who claimed he was threatened with a knife inside a restaurant on North Locust Street on Oct. 14, 2019.

After a one day trial Wednesday, the jury deliberated for 11 minutes acquitting Ramirez on the two counts.

Attorney Theron J. Solomon represented Ramirez.

First Assistant District Attorney Anthony Ross prosecuted.

— Ed Lewis