🔊 Listen to this

A large tree tumbled to the ground on the King’s College campus late Thursday, blocking part of Jackson Street.

WILKES-BARRE — A large tree tumbled to the ground on the King’s College campus late Thursday, blocking Jackson Street near North Main Street.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. Conditions were clear with virtually no wind, so the tree’s collapse did not appear to be weather-related.

A City of Wilkes-Barre truck was on scene early today, and Jackson Street was closed to traffic between North Franklin and North Main streets.