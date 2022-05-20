🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Attorneys involved in the child rape trial of Barrkim Stallings addressed the Luzerne County jury Friday advocating their arguments for an acquittal or conviction.

Stallings, 30, was arrested by Wilkes-Barre police on allegations he raped and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl inside her residence on Coal Street Oct. 4, 2020.

Assistant District Attorney Susan Luckenbill and Stallings’ attorney, Paul Walker, gave their closing arguments before the jury began deliberations following a four day trial before Judge David W. Lupas.

Walker told the jury as he did throughout the trial that people of good character normally don’t commit crimes. He highlighted two character witnesses who testified Stallings was a non-violent man and was respected in the neighborhood.

Stallings was allegedly found passed out on the girl’s bed with his buttocks exposed by police.

Walker said Stallings was handcuffed and released at the scene. When Stallings learned an arrest warrant was issued for him hours after the alleged offense, he surrendered days later.

“He was afraid to turn himself in and they want you to believe there was a massive manhunt,” Walker said, noting police posted a short news release on their Facebook page.

“You got a guy who turned himself in. You got a guy who gave his DNA and you got a guy who took the stand who wasn’t obligated to do so,” Walker said.

Stallings testified in his own defense telling a jury he is the father of four daughters and one son, and would rather pay a “crackhead or a prostitute.”

“People of good character normally don’t commit crimes,” Walker said.

Walker suggested evidence and how it was handled by police was contaminated.

Luckenbill reminded jurors that DNA recovered from the girl’s underwear and body matched the genetic profile of Stallings. In two locations of the girl’s body, Luckenbill said the DNA was a “100 percent” match.

Reviewing Stallings’ testimony, Luckenbill described it as “utterly ridiculous and beyond worthy of mention.”

Luckenbill said the girl bravely testified before Stallings, his family and other strangers in the courtroom.

“She was unshakeable,” Luckenbill described the victim on the witness stand.

The jury is considering charges of rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors and burglary.