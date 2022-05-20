🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A woman stabbed in a grocery store parking lot Thursday afternoon described her attacker as having a “crazy” look before the attack, a criminal complaint said.

The complaint also said three children with Natasha Watson yelled “Please stop” as they watched the attack and resisted her attempt to get them into the victim’s car before driving it away.

After police pursued the car but broke off the pursuit due to heavy traffic, Watson, 33, of Regent Street later crashed on North River Street in Plains Township and was taken into custody, the complaint said. She refused to submit to a blood test at a hospital where she was taken to be tested for driving under the influence.

Police filed felony charges of aggravated assault, robbery and fleeing police against Watson. She was arraigned Thursday night and, unable to post $250,000 bail, was committed to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

The victim, Danielle Richard, suffered a punctured lung in addition to stab wounds in the back and shoulder areas and her condition was stabilized at Geisinger Wyoming Valley hospital, the papers said.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene in the Save A Lot parking lot on South Main Street just after 1 p.m. The witnesses said they saw the attack and one of the children being dragged by the car that almost hit a police vehicle arriving on the scene.

Richard told police the attack was unprovoked and that she did not know Watson, the complaint said.

According to the complaint:

Richard had placed her groceries in the trunk of her Honda Civic, returned her cart to the front of the store and was walking back to her car when Watson asked for directions to a Dollar Tree store. Richard provided the directions and said she noticed a “crazy” look on Watson’s face before the attack.

Richard said she heard the children with Watson yell “Please stop” to her. Watson grabbed the car keys from Richard during the attack. But when Richard grabbed them back, “it only angered Watson more,” causing her to stab the victim several more times. Watson again grabbed the keys and got into the car, “dragging her children with her as she began to flee the parking lot.” Richard said Watson was unable to get the kids into the car and drove off as police sirens were heard approaching.

At the scene police recovered what was described as kitchen-type knife with a black handle and blade approximately 5 to 6 inches long.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.