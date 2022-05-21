Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown has announced the formation of the Wilkes-Barre City Cemetery Restoration Committee. Pictured left to right: Committee Members Bill Lewis, Joan Cavanaugh, Don Crane, Lou Zuzelski, Greg Griffin and Brown. Submitted photo

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown has announced the formation of the Wilkes-Barre City Cemetery Restoration Committee. Pictured left to right: Committee Members Bill Lewis, Joan Cavanaugh, Don Crane, Lou Zuzelski, Greg Griffin and Brown.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown announced the formation of the Wilkes-Barre City Cemetery Restoration Committee. The team of volunteers will work with the city to clean and restore the cemetery located on North River Street. The committee members will also explore available grants to make improvements to the cemetery and organize guided tours in the future.

