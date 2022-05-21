Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown announced the formation of the Wilkes-Barre City Cemetery Restoration Committee. The team of volunteers will work with the city to clean and restore the cemetery located on North River Street. The committee members will also explore available grants to make improvements to the cemetery and organize guided tours in the future.