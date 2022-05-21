🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Hazleton couple has filed a civil lawsuit in Luzerne County Court against a trucking company and a commercial vehicle rental business stemming from a crash that involved a state police cruiser on Interstate 81 in 2020.

Gioneivy Guzman and his wife, Yokasta, through a Philadelphia law firm, filed a four-count lawsuit naming Nicholas Swartz, Gary Holdren Trucking, of Coal Township, Northumberland County, and U-Haul Moving and Storage as defendants.

According to the lawsuit filed Thursday and a state police news release issued June 17, 2020:

Gioneivy Guzman and his wife rented a trailer at U-Haul in Hazleton where a U-Haul worker attached the trailer to their vehicle.

As the Guzmans traveled north on Interstate 81 in Butler Township, the trailer without warning detached from their vehicle, and came to a stop in the right travel lane.

Gioneivy Guzman stopped his vehicle to attempt to secure the trailer back onto his vehicle as a state police trooper stopped his cruiser to direct traffic. The cruiser had its emergency lights activated and was parked behind the Guzman vehicle and trailer.

As Gioneivy Guzman attempted to secure the trailer, a dump truck owned by Gary Holdren Trucking and operated by Swarz, of Elysburg, failed to slow down and struck the cruiser, forcing it into the utility trailer.

Gioneivy Guzman was standing behind the trailer and in front of the cruiser.

The lawsuit alleges Gioneivy Guzman was violently thrown and sustained severe injuries to his head, neck and back.

As a result of his injuries, Gioneivy Guzman has been required to undergo medical treatment and rehabilitation.

The lawsuit alleges negligence against the three defendants as U-Haul failed to properly secure the trailer on the Guzman vehicle, and Swartz operating a dump truck in a reckless, dangerous and unsafe manner.

The Guzmans are seeking in excess of $50,000 on each count.