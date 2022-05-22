🔊 Listen to this

Makaila Lyn O’Reilly and Juna Elena Pimentel Gonzalez look over a program while sitting in the bleachers in the Marts Center.

Julia Ann Kobusky checks her cell phone as she waits in the lobby of the Marts Center.

Kendra Smith sits in her wheelchair with her friend Karyna Vargas next to her in the Marts Center.

Thomas Gallo sits on the bleachers texting on his cell phone while waiting in the Marts Center for Wilkes University Spring Commencement to begin on Saturday.

The processional for the Wilkes University Spring Commencement leaves the Marts Center and parades down South Franklin Street.

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University awarded over 700 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees at its 75th spring commencement ceremonies on Saturday.

The ceremony for graduate students receiving doctoral and master’s degrees was held at 10 a.m., while the ceremony for undergraduates receiving bachelor’s degrees was held at 3 p.m. Both ceremonies were held in the McHale Athletic Center in the Simms Center on Main, 169 S. Main Street, Wilkes-Barre.

The more than 700 degrees awarded brings Wilkes University’s 2021-22 total degree conferrals to 1,288. During the milestone 75th year of Wilkes awarding degrees, the University celebrated several firsts, including:

• The first cohort of graduating students from Panama. The group of 14 students began at Wilkes in Jan. 2017 in the Intensive English Program before moving into undergraduate studies in the fall of 2018. They are the first cohort from the University’s IFARHU program, designed so that high-achieving students participate in Wilkes’ nationally accredited Intensive English Program and then pursue bachelor’s degrees during five continuous years of study.

• Three sets of twins earning degrees from the same academic program. Joshua and Jacob Brown, Plains Township, Cassidy and Devon Catrambone, Glenmoore, Pa., and Emily and Molly Kiska, Allentown, Pa., earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Before both ceremonies, the traditional procession of graduating students led by bagpipers progressed from the Arnaud C. Marts Sports and Conference Center on South Franklin Street to the Campus Gateway, where graduates entered the McHale Athletic Center.

Paul S. Adams, vice president of student affairs, addressed the graduates at the 10 a.m. ceremony. This marked Adams’ last commencement before he retires from Wilkes in August after more than 40 years of service. Adams served as interim president in the 2019-20 academic year and led the University through the initial months of the pandemic.

Tanae Traister, Sunbury, Pa., also addressed the graduates at the morning ceremony. Traister was one of seven graduates who earned the Doctor of Philosophy in nursing. She is a nursing faculty member at the Pennsylvania College of Technology.

Wilkes President Greg Cant gave the commencement address at the 3 p.m. ceremony. Donald Ballou, Leesport, Pa., delivered remarks on behalf of the graduating senior class. He was also the recipient of the University’s Alumni Leadership Award.

Perfect 4.0 graduates

Two Luzerne County students graduated with 4.0 GPAs.

Ryan J. Chapman, Hazleton, earned the Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude, in chemistry with minors in physics and mathematics. He graduated with a 4.0 cumulative grade point average. Chapman was also the recipient of the Dr. Alfred W. Bastress Award for Research Excellence and the Catherine M. Bone Award for Outstanding Academic Achievement and Service from the chemistry and biochemistry department. Beyond his academic pursuits, Chapman also served as a resident assistant during his time at Wilkes. He plans to attend graduate school to advance his chemistry studies. Chapman is the son of Marlene and Kevin Chapman.

Matthew Costello, Pittston, earned the Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering, with a minor in computer engineering, summa cum laude, earning a perfect 4.0 cumulative grade point average. Costello was also the recipient of the Dr. Umid R. Nejib Award for Outstanding Achievement in Electrical Engineering. After graduation, Costello will work as a test and integration engineer with SRC Inc., in Syracuse, New York. He is the son of Joanne and Robert Costello.