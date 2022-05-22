North Branch of the Osterhout Free Library hosts popular book sale

WILKES-BARRE — Good reads and good eats were enjoyed in equal measure Saturday afternoon at the North Branch of the Osterhout Free Library, as the Friends of the Osterhout held their annual Books, Baskets and Bake Sale.

The library has been holding the annual book sale for around 12 years, since the North Branch moved into its current home on Oliver Street in Wilkes-Barre, according to librarian Joanne Austin.

Austin’s been with the North Branch for about the same amount of time (though she’s been a librarian for longer) and she said that it makes her so happy to see the turnout for the book sale, particularly when it comes to younger readers.

“To see the kids find something to take home, it’s amazing,” Austin said. “We had someone buy the whole stack of Harry Potter books.”

Everything was served up at a great price on the bookshelves: Hardcovers sold for just a dollar, and paperbacks for 50 cents. Children’s books went even cheaper.

A popular option was, for $5, customers could take a bag provided by the Osterhout and fill it with as many paperbacks as they could fit.

On one side of the room was the “Bake” part of the Books, Baskets and Bake Sale — a long table filled with delicious-looking desserts, cookies, cakes and much more.

The afternoon also featured a basket raffle with prizes up for grabs, with all proceeds going toward the North Branch of the Osterhout.

Austin was stationed at the ticket table for the raffle, and said that the sale featured a big rush right as the doors opened at 11 a.m.

She said it’s the patrons, the community members who frequent the library, that she enjoys most.

“I like books, but I really like the people here,” she said.