Thousands of U.S. flags placed to honor vets in St. Mary’s Cemetery

Alan Jones, 72, of Wilkes-Barre works his way down a row of gravestones placing flags on the graves of veterans in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Hanover Township.

Louise Adams, 69, of Hanover Township places a new flag on the grave of a veteran at St. Mary’s Cemetery Saturday in Hanover Township.

Cassidy Girmen, 14, a freshman at Wyoming Area, places a flag on a veteran’s grave at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Hanover Township Saturday.

Gabriel Kocher, 6, of Kingston helped his grandfather Dave Shotwell place new flags on the graves of veterans in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Hanover Township.

Dave Shotwell, 62, of Hanover Township place a new flag on the grave of a veteran as his grandson Gabriel Kocher, 6, watches Saturday at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Hanover Township Saturday.

New flags placed on graves of veterans in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Hanover Township.

HANOVER TWP. — American flags dot the landscape at Saint Mary’s Cemetery in preparation for Memorial Day weekend.

Members of Amvets Post 59 and other volunteers spent Saturday morning placing the flags on the graves of fallen soldiers at the cemetery on South Main Street.

Most have been doing it for over a decade.

Commander Mike Price said over 8,000 flags are donated annually by the Veterans Administration for each soldier’s grave.

Price said he anticipated that members of local high school teams and scouting groups would join in the effort.

He said that including young people in the effort brings a spirit of honor for the military to the next generations.

Price said the effort would take about three hours and he would be among the last of about 60 volunteers to leave.

In addition to those placing flags on the graves, volunteers, some who were not quite as mobile as others, drove along cemetery roadways to bring flags to the volunteers.

And with temperatures anticipated to hover near 90, other volunteers passed out bottles of water to keep everyone hydrated.

Price pointed out that in addition to social events, the Amvets is a service organization, bringing gifts to veterans in nursing homes and partnering with other organizations to help homeless veterans.

Price said he especially appreciates being able to see the flags from Main Street as he passes by in his car.

He knows that others also see the flags and often someone will say how inspirational it is to see the display.

“It gives me a real sense of pride,” he said.

Remembering a son

Cissie Ashley joined the Amvets just over a year ago, and was quietly laying flags on the graves and checking that military markers were in place.

Ashley’s son Brian Rinker was a Navy veteran. He passed away in October of 2017 from cancer at 44.

Ashley said she had been going through a hard time, when she passed the Amvets headquarters near the cemetery on a bike ride.

She immediately went in and joined.

“Everything in my heart is devoted to this group,” she said.

Showing respect

Amvet past president Mark Girman was passing out flags when a woman stopped him and thanked him for his service.

She said that her father had just passed away and she started crying.

“It was kind of hard to try and cheer her up,” he said.

Girman asked her if she had any loved one at the cemetery who had been in the military. She said that she did. So he gave her a flag to put on the grave of one of her relatives.

That did bring a smile to her face.

Relatives of loved a soldier who has passed away are welcome to flag to place on their grave.

“That’s what it’s all about,” he said. “We’re here to show respect for our fallen veterans.”