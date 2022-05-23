🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The city Monday created a pothole reporting line with a dedicated number of (570) 208-4237.

A representative of Mayor George Brown’s office will staff the line for residents to report the locations of potholes. If a representative is unavailable, the caller can leave a voicemail.

“By centralizing the reporting of pothole locations, the city will be able to better organize and facilitate pothole repairs and alleviate redundancy” Brown said in a press release.