Geisinger Monday said, following recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, it is offering booster doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11.

Data continues to show the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine, and the booster dose for kids between 5 and 11 years old will increase their protection, Geisinger said.

Children can receive their single booster dose at least five months after they’ve completed the primary series. If you’re unsure if your child qualifies for a booster or have any specific questions, contact their pediatrician, Geisinger said.

Geisinger pediatric clinics are accepting appointments for booster shots. Appointments can be made through MyGeisinger, the MyChart mobile app, or by calling (570) 284-3657.

Please remember to bring your COVID-19 vaccine card or proof of having received the vaccine to your appointment. More information about the COVID-19 vaccine is available at Geisinger.org/COVIDVax.