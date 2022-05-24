🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police say they arrested Raymond A. Wyberski III burglarizing the former First United Methodist Church on North Franklin Street.

Wyberski, 43, address listed as homeless, was arrested inside the former church on Monday, according to court records.

Police allege Wyberski climbed through a window and was later found in possession of copper wire, copper brackets and a syringe.

Wyberski was arraigned by District Judge Rick Cronauer in Wilkes-Barre on charges of burglary, criminal trespass, theft, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

A witness called 911 reporting a man with a backpack entered the former church through a window at about 10:15 a.m.

An officer climbed through the window that led to a restroom.

As the officer was in the restroom, a man identified as Wyberski opened a door, prompting the officer to draw his service weapon.

Wyberski closed the door and walked down a hallway to a kitchen where he was arrested, the complaint says.

Police said a backpack allegedly belonging to Wyberski contained copper wire, 32 copper brackets, clamp connectors and a cellular phone.

Wyberski told police he was in possession of a “pin,” a term referred to as a syringe, which was removed from his pocket.

The church closed in 2015 and later was briefly used for arts, dance and music studios.