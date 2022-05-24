🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Executive Director Peggy Nork said the McGlynn Center has served children and youth for more than 34 years within the Wilkes-Barre Housing Developments.

“We are blessed every day to help children become successful in their education and to become responsibly young people who are hopeful for their futures.” Nork said. “Our success would not be possible without the dedicated volunteers, donors and the community support we receive each year. The reality is that our program, helping children and families, would not exist if we did not receive the grant funding each year from the United Way of Wyoming Valley, the Mercy Foundation and the McGowan Foundation, in conjunction with our community supporters — donors, civic organizations, private foundations and local businesses.“

Founded in 1988 by the Sisters of Mercy and the Wilkes Barre Housing Authority, the McGlynn Center is a sponsored ministry of the Sisters of Mercy.

The McGlynn Learning Center is this month’s recipient of the Weis Markets/TimesLeader Media Group Year of Giving donation of $500.

The Center serves about 150 children and teens who reside in the Boulevard Townhomes and Mineral Springs Village — the two family developments of the Wilkes Barre Housing Authority. The Center is located in residential units of each development.

Currently, the Center is operated by three full-time and one part-time employee. There is heavy reliance on community volunteer mentors and university students to assist with the children and teens who are registered and attend programs.The Center is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that exists on grant funding, donations and fundraising events.

“We are blessed to be supported through several annual grants with the United Way of Wyoming Valley, the Mercy Foundation and the McGowan Foundation,} Nork said.

The Center provides an after-school and summer programs helping children with homework, ESL, reading assistance, and computer skills, as well as recreational, educational, and cultural opportunities, for children in grades first through high school who reside in the two low-income developments.

In addition, children in grades 3 and higher participate in the evidence-based Botvin Life Skills classes conducted weekly. This program is used to teach students about drug and alcohol prevention skills, non-violent methods of confrontation, self-esteem/confidence and appropriate social skills.

A pre-test/post-test design is used to measure the effectiveness of the program. A teen program for youth in grades 7 and up teaches topics such as social skills, coping with anxiety, bullying, financial literacy, job interviewing, and resume writing, aimed at preparing the teens for their future.

A.no-cost registration – only requirement is current residency in one of the family developments.

• Rewards-based program for attendance and participation

• Educational, cultural and recreational field trips

• Daily snacks and holiday parties-Report Card Trip – report cards are presented for review; trip is earned with good classroom behavior, no negative comments from teachers, and grades reflect ability.

• Eleven Month Program — The Center operates on weekdays from 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m., and on days when there is no school.

• On school holidays, educational and recreational field trips are offered. During the summer months, there is an all-day Monday through Thursday program with academics in the morning and activities or field trips in the afternoons.

• Limited Outreach — The Center helps children and families with other needs like food insecurity, clothing, rent assistance, and help with resources to local services, as needed.

The McGlynn Center is a proven prevention program. Since first opening in 1988, not a single child or teen attending the Learning Center has been involved with the juvenile justice system.

Each year about 150 children attend the Learning Center. More than 94% of those attending are promoted to a higher grade at the end of the school year.

“We have many children being award perfect attendance certificates each year,” Nork said. “We are proud that several of our students are on the honor roll each marking period. Every year, we have students participating in activities, such as, bus patrol, student counsel, sporting activities and the national honor society.”

For more information

Peggy Nork, Executive Director

McGlynn Center

PO Box 842

Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702

570-824-8891

