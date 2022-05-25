Click here to subscribe today or Login.
KINGSTON — A longstanding patriotic tradition will again be held when the 103rd annual West Side Veterans Memorial Parade steps off at 10:30 a.m. sharp on Memorial Day, honoring America’s fallen heroes.
The parade will begin at Kingston Corners and proceed to the Forty Fort Cemetery, where the annual program will honor all fallen veterans from all wars.
“It’s a somber, but worthy event,” said Rich Pries, Commander of the Black Diamond American Legion Post 395 in Kingston. “Remember why we hold this parade — we honor our fallen brothers and sisters.”
Pries and Commander Chuck Pavlick of Kingston VFW Anthracite Post 283 are co-chairs of the event.
Pries and Pavlick announced that this year’s guest speaker will be Commander Edward Groth, a Navy veteran with more than 25 years of military service. Groth lives in Mountaintop, with his wife Stacey Acri, also a Navy veteran, former JAG officer and now an attorney serving the Wilkes-Barre area. They have three children — daughter Ava, sons Clark and Jack.
Commander Groth is also a physics teacher at Wyoming Valley West High School, where he enjoys speaking to young men and women who are considering careers in the United States military.
Grand Marshal
This year’s parade Grand Marshall is John Fronzoni, a Marine Corps veteran.
Fronzoni is a full-time Larksville Borough firefighter, a part-time police officer, and he is the president of the Home Association of the American Legion Black Diamond Post 395 in Kingston.
Pries said Fronzoni is continually aiding the community and assisting veterans in need.
The Master of Ceremonies at the Forty Fort Cemetery ceremony will be Michael Ayers, a Marine Corps veteran and past Commander of the Kingston American Legion Post 395.
The West Side Veterans Memorial Day Parade is one of several events planned for Memorial Day in Luzerne County. Crowds waving American flags are expected to turn out to honor America’s fallen military heroes.
Parade lineup
Pries and Pavlick said all participants must check-in at Kingston Corners to participate.
“All participants must line up at Kingston Corners,” Pries said.
Pries said the parade will consist of many groups and organizations that have participated in the past and some new organizations will be represented.
Section A — Market & Maple Streets
Kingston/Forty Fort Police
Marine Corps Color Guard
Grand Marshall: John Fronzoni, USMC Veteran
WVW Cheerleaders
WVW Marching Band
Black Diamond American Legion Post 395 Commander Rich Pries
Black Diamond American Legion Post 395 Auxiliary
Black Diamond Squadron 395 Sons of the American Legion.
Black Diamond American Legion Post 395 American Legion Riders
Kingston VFW Anthracite Post 283 Commander Chuck Pavlick
Kingston VFW Anthracite Post 283 Auxiliary
DAV Chapter 102
Air Force Wing
Korean War Vets
Daughters of the American Revolution
Lug Nuts Car Club
NEPA Car Club
All other motorcycle Rider clubs.
Taxpayer Advocacy Panel
Section B — Public Officials
North Sprague Avenue
(Wyoming Seminary gated area)
Luzerne County Sheriffs Department
Kingston Fireman’s marching unit
State Rep. Aaron Kaufer
Kingston Mayor
Kingston Council
Forty Fort Mayor
Forty Fort Council
Swoyersville Mayor
Plymouth Mayor
Edwardsville Mayor
Swoyersville Kiwanis
Luzerne County Council
Kingston Shade Tree Commission
Kingston Historical Society
Section C — United Penn Plaza
Masons
Irem Shriners
Cumulus Radio Group
Art ‘n Vino
Wyoming County Weapons
Blue Chip Farms
Salvation Army Canteen Truck
Boy Scouts of America Troop 154
Boy Scouts of America Troop 143
Section D — Civic Organizations
Market Street & Sprague Avenue
Girls Scouts of America Troops 32208 and 30228
Girls Scouts “The Frontier Girls”
Kingston/ Forty Fort Baseball.
Kingston Huskies
Ed-Lark Hurricanes
Section E — Emergency personnel and vehicles
Main and Market Streets
Wyoming Valley Red Cross Responders
Tim Betz and Son Antique Fire Truck
Kingston/Forty Fort Fire Departments
Edwardsville Fire Department
Swoyersville Fire Department
Additional Fire Departments
All other vehicles/equipment/participants in order in which they arrive.
Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.