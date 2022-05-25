🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Two people were removed from a Luzerne County Courtroom, a perceived threat was made and a victim of a shooting called an attorney “stupid” during a contentious preliminary hearing for homicide suspect Frangel Garcia Andujar on Wednesday.

Hazleton police and Luzerne County detectives arrested Andujar, 20, of Freeland, with fatally shooting 17-year-old Stanley Jimson and injuring four juveniles at 182 S. Wyoming St., Hazleton, on March 6.

Jimson, a senior athlete at Hazleton Area High School, died from a gunshot wound to his back, county Coroner Frank Hacken said.

Andujar’s hearing was moved to the courthouse due to reported threats toward witnesses.

At the start of the hearing, District Judge Joseph D. Zola, after conferring with Assistant District Attorney James McMonagle and Andujar’s attorney, Lawrence J. Kanksy, had a woman removed from the courtroom due to a reported threat she posted on social media warning to harm anyone who testified against Andujar.

While a shooting victim, 16, was testifying, the victim made hand signals and flexed his arms from the witness stand toward a man in the gallery. A sheriff’s deputy escorted the man out of the courtroom.

Despite no one actually identifying Andujar as the gunman, Zola forwarded charges of criminal homicide, criminal attempt to commit homicide, eight counts of aggravated assault and four counts of reckless endangerment to county court.

Andujar remains jailed at the county correctional facility without bail.

Victims of the shooting said they went to the party after seeing a social media post promoting the event.

Two shooting victims, 16 and 17, repeatedly said they did not see the gunman but identified Andujar when detectives showed them a photo array of eight men. Andjuar’s picture was among the eight on the array.

“You don’t know who shot you?” Kansky asked as the 16-year-old boy replied, “Correct.”

The two victims said they attempted to run out of the back door when they heard gunshots.

The hearing turned testy between Kansky and another 16-year-old boy who suffered gunshot wounds to his abdomen and leg.

An interview detectives recorded when they spoke with the boy in the hospital was played during the hearing.

The boy could be heard telling detectives he did not know who fired a gun as the gunman wore a ski mask with the wide eye opening.

Afterwards, Kansky challenged the boy who identified Andjuar as the gunman and claimed from the witness stand he wasn’t wearing a mask.

As questions by Kansky and responses by the boy became heated, the boy said to Kansky, “you stupid right now.”

When Kansky and McMonagle met Zola for a side bar conference, the boy loudly mumbled to himself, “I’m getting mad, I’m getting mad.” The boy smiled and made hand gestures and flexed his arms to a man in the gallery, who was then immediately removed from the courtroom.

The boy also made what Kansky perceived as a threat directed at him.

“Are you threatening me? You better not,” Kansky said to the boy.

The boy said when his interview was recorded, his mind was not right as he underwent surgeries and had been intubated.

“That man right there, that man shot me yeah, that man right there,” the boy said pointing at Andujar.

A woman, 18, testified she went to the party with Jimson and sat on stairs describing the interior of the house as having dim lighting and no furniture.

She said five people began arguing when a man wearing a ski mask with a hole that exposed both eyes stepped back and fired shots. She identified Andujar from observing him wearing the same ski mask on Facebook.