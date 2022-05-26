🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A transitional housing facility proposed for a vacant warehouse on East Union Street received zoning approval Wednesday.

The Wilkes-Barre Zoning Hearing Board granted a special exception to the Keystone Rescue Mission Alliance Inc. to convert the four-story Thomas C. Thomas building into 32 apartments for families that would be able to stay for up to two-and-a-half years while the faith-based non-profit organization assists them in achieving their independence.

The special exception was sought because the facility was not among the uses listed in the city’s zoning ordinance.

Justin Behrens, executive director and CEO of Keystone Rescue Mission, was unclear on when the facility would be open or the construction costs.

“It’s too early to tell. This was stage one,” Behrens said following the zoning hearing at City Hall, a block away from the warehouse.

What was clear to Behrens was the need for the facility that will also provide counseling and guidance to social service agencies, mental health and medical care, job training and education for families without a place to live due to fire, job loss or other circumstances.

“The key word I want to bring out is transformation. And so the individuals or families that come through this whole process, they’re transforming their lives. They’re trying to get back on track,” Behrens said.

The first floor will have a different set up, with seven, two-bedroom apartments and one with a single bedroom. Floors two through four will have eight, two-bedroom apartments. Each will have a common area for the families to meet with assigned case workers. Families will be able to live in the first two-floors for free for six months, courtesy of corporate sponsorships of the apartments. As the families progress through the program, they will move to the upper two floors where they will lease the apartments for up to two years.

Behrens assured the Board, Keystone’s revenue stream from corporate and private donations, foundations and grants will be able to cover the lease for the facility.

No one from the public spoke either for or against the facility.

Other action

The Board approved the application of Shelter Management to construct a two-story addition to its building on South Street, contingent upon the receipt by June 1 of a letter of intent signed by all parties involved in the purchase of an adjacent property.

The Board denied the application from Jamaca Restaurant on South Main Street for a Bring Your Own Bottle use. Neighbors raised concerns about security, parking and hours of operation.

The Board also denied the application by Mofon Lounge Inc. for a canopy to cover outside seating for 50 customers and the installation of 6 foot by 100 foot banner on a fence to advertise the restaurant and bar. Neighbors complained of noise, loud music and Mofon advertising as a hookah lounge despite a ruling last year by the Board against it.

Suheiry Flores of the the Mofon Lounge said she would appeal the Board’s most recent decision.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.