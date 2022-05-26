🔊 Listen to this

From left, Lauren Allen, VP and Director for Client and Community Relations, PNC Financial Services; 2022 Rose Brader Award recipient Brenda Meli, volunteer, Wilkes-Barre Church of Christ; Bill Jones, President and CEO, United Way of Wyoming Valley.

WILKES-BARRE — Bill Jones, President and CEO, United Way of Wyoming Valley, recently announced that Brenda Meli received the United Way of Wyoming Valley’s 2022 Rose Brader Community Service Award for her unwavering dedication to helping people in need.

She was presented the award by Lauren Allen, United Way Board Member and Vice President and Director for Client and Community Relations for PNC Financial Services.

Meli serves as a long-time volunteer for the Wilkes-Barre Church of Christ, where she provides food and transportation to the homeless.

Keli Shanahan, Kistler Elementary reading teacher, received the 2022 Sarah and Anthony F. Kane, Jr. Award for her efforts in helping the United Way provide volunteer literacy programming at Wilkes-Barre Area School District.

The award was presented by John Holland, Region Field Director for Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA).

Shanahan has been a PSEA member for 10 years and has improved reading skills for hundreds of children by working with the United Way.