🔊 Listen to this

Nurses and union members from SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania held a rally at the state Capitol building in Harrisburg on Wednesday, seeking safer staffing numbers, funding and accountability for nursing homes across the state.

Nurses and union members from SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania held a rally at the state Capitol building in Harrisburg on Wednesday, seeking safer staffing numbers, funding and accountability for nursing homes across the state.

Nurses and union members from SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania held a rally at the state Capitol building in Harrisburg on Wednesday, seeking safer staffing numbers, funding and accountability for nursing homes across the state.

Nurses and union members from SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania held a rally at the state Capitol building in Harrisburg on Wednesday, seeking safer staffing numbers, funding and accountability for nursing homes across the state.

Nurses and union members from SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania held a rally at the state Capitol building in Harrisburg on Wednesday, seeking safer staffing numbers, funding and accountability for nursing homes across the state.

Nurses and union members from SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania held a rally at the state Capitol building in Harrisburg on Wednesday, seeking safer staffing numbers, funding and accountability for nursing homes across the state.

HARRISBURG — Over 200 nursing home workers rallied inside and on the steps of the state Capitol building Wednesday in the search for better staffing and sustainable, accountable nursing home funding.

The large rally in Harrisburg comes on the heels of a number of SEIU Healthcare rallies across Pennsylvania held last month, including at Wilkes-Barre’s Gardens at Wyoming Valley facility.

“Our frontline essential workers have been there for their residents through the worst conditions imaginable,” said SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania president Matthew Yarnell. “Yet many are still making poverty wages and can’t afford their own health insurance. How we treat our most vulnerable and those who care for them says a lot about our society.”

Wednesday’s rally comes as legislators in Harrisburg were in session planning the state budget.

SEIU is looking for funds out of that budget as a permanent, recurring investment into care; according to a release issued by SEIU after the rally, the union is seeking $300 million in funding.

The union is also rallying for safe staffing ratios for CNA’s and LPN’s, and for “real accountability” for tax dollars, with the press release citing as an example that 70 cents of every dollar that nursing homes spend must be spent on resident care.