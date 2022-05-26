🔊 Listen to this

The ceremony was emceed by graduating class member Shane Holcombe, seen here at the podium.

WILKES-BARRE — The next crop of future leaders took the stage at the F.M. Kirby Center to be honored for the work they’ve put in over the last year, as the Junior Leadership Northeast Class of 2022 officially graduated from the program on Wednesday evening.

Promoting literacy, providing food and supplies for those in need, helping the children of Luzerne County — these are just a few of the ways the Junior Leadership grads made their mark in the community since coming together last year.

Leadership Northeast executive director Lori Nocito kicked off Wednesday’s graduation ceremony with glowing praise of this year’s Junior Leadership class.

“Tonight, we salute our newest graduates and we couldn’t be more proud of what they’ve accomplished,” Nocito said. “This talented group has raised the bar and earned the respect of our whole community.”

Featuring 66 total graduates, this year’s Junior Leadership class was broken up into nine different Community Impact Projects, the cornerstone of the Junior Leadership experience.

Group by group, the students were invited up to the stage to share their experiences with the Kirby Center crowd.

“It’s crazy to think a group of kids who didn’t know each other just a while ago could come together and do such amazing things,” said Allie Nicoletti, a Holy Redeemer student and one of the members of the Aim For Education group, who aimed their efforts at benefiting Wilkes-Barre’s McGlynn Center, which strives to provide educational opportunities and a safe environment for vulnerable children.

That’s what the Impact Projects are all about — reaching out to a local organization, and using their collective resources and brainpower, find a way to help these groups, whether through service or through donations.

In addition to Aim For Education, the other Community Impact Projects included:

• Book Buddies, benefiting the Osterhout Free Library;

• Happy Brain Initiative, benefiting Hillside Farms;

• Hygiene for Humanity, benefiting the Catherine McAuley Center;

• Kids Care for Kids, benefiting the Children’s Service Center;

• Lettuce Feed Those In Need, benefiting Fork Over Love and the Weinberg Food Bank;

• Pets for Vets, benefiting Rescue Pets Serving Vets;

• Rally for Ruths, benefiting Ruth’s Place; and

• Super Kids, benefiting A Moment of Magic.

Through donation drives, fundraising events and community engagement, each of these groups was able to declare their efforts a resounding success, raising supplies and money for each of the benefiting organizations.

After each group took their turn, program director Jess Cronauer presented each of the graduates with their Junior Leadership diploma.

Cronauer left the departing graduation class with words of encouragement and praise.

“Every year, this is my favorite night…my job is a privilege,” she said. “It’s been a privilege to meet you all, to teach you and to learn from you.”