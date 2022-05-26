Dallas resident was born in Ireland in 1918

DALLAS — Nora Derhammer celebrated birthday number 104, which was on May 21, Wednesday afternoon at Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Dallas, where she is a resident.

To put that into perspective, 104 years ago was 1918, the same year when the Spanish Flu pandemic began, the same year World War I came to an end after the armistice was signed, and the same year Derhammer was born in Ireland.

Before her candles were lit and the Polka music started, Nora, who sang in her church choir, regaled a reporter with a beautiful rendition of the traditional ‘”Danny Boy,” complete with pitch-perfect high notes and a beautiful vibrato — before her daughter, Patty Doble, and granddaughter, Michelle Kasmierski, provided the backdrop of Nora’s remarkable life.

In her younger years, Derhammer broke a growth plate in her foot, which would stifle her desire to serve as a nurse in the British Army. However — as would become a theme throughout her existence — she persevered. She gained employment with the Army where she worked in the mess halls.

It was through the army she would meet her husband, Charlie.

Charlie was a Noxen native who was serving his time in Europe with the U.S. Army. The two met and fell in love, ultimately moving back to NEPA sometime in the ’40s, as Doble and Kasmierski reflected. It would be 45 years before Derhammer would return to her homeland on the Emerald Isle.

Charlie would pass away in 1982, and Nora never remarried. However, the two created an extensive, loving family that boasts several of their own children, a dozen grandchildren, great grandchildren, and yes, great-great grandchildren.

Over the years, Nora has had many notable experiences. She met Queen Elizabeth II before she was queen, she beat cancer, and she developed a taste for blackberry wine and a sip or two of green beer for St. Patrick’s Day. She also managed to stay mostly independent into her late 90s, a testament to her strength and aforementioned perseverance.

Doble said she was, “thankful” and “grateful” to be celebrating Mom’s birthday. “She’s been through a hell of a lot but she’s made it through everything.”

Kasmierski, a grandmother herself, remarked of the occasion, “I don’t know life without my grandmother,” and Doble agreed, as she said, “And I don’t know life without my mom.”

So, what’s the key to longevity? Derhammer doesn’t think there is one.

“I don’t know if there’s any secret,” she said. “You just can’t ever be sick.”

Nora also stated something that would be obvious to anyone who spent more than a few seconds in that room: “I love my family.”