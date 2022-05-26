🔊 Listen to this

A contractor prepared a blighted property at 523 Hazle St. for demolition Tuesday night and worked through the early morning hours of Wednesday to complete the job. The nighttime work was scheduled because of the property’s location at the busy intersection of Hazle and Blackman streets. Mayor George Brown said the vacant house was a hazard. The city bid the job and awarded the work to SRI of Dunmore for $18,500. Another vacant house nearby at 284 Blackman St. is next on the list of blighted properties to be torn down.

