WILKES-BARRE — City Council Thursday night voted to give the Wilkes-Barre Parking Authority a lift with the allocation of $1.3 million in federal pandemic relief funds to repair and replace elevators in its downtown garages.

A couple residents objected to using American Rescue Plan funds for the project pitched to Council earlier this week during the work session as necessary for the Parking Authority struggling with reduced revenues because of inoperable elevators and vacancies in the garages as many of the downtown employees are still working from home.

Of the five elevators in the garages, two have been shut down and have to be replaced because of the scarcity of parts. Three other elevators required substantial repairs. The Parking Authority presented a cost estimate of $1.2 million from Penn Eastern Architects LLC.

Brian Ferry suggested that the Parking Authority liquidate some of its assets to fund the project.

“That would be a much more reasonable way to move forward,” Ferry said.

Sam Troy questioned the benefit to the city if it diverted a portion of the $37.1 million in ARP funding the federal government awarded last year to help municipalities recover financially from the COVID-19 pandemic. The award was to be made in two allotments, with the second half expected sometime next month.

“What is the city going to get in return if this is passed,” Troy asked.

Council Chairwoman Beth Gilbert McBride advocated for the funding, telling Troy, “I think it will be beneficial for the downtown.”

Resident Mark Shaffer supported the funding as well, and said from his canvassing of neighborhoods people talk about downtown parking being a big problem.

McBride, Vice Chairman Mike Belusko and Councilmen Bill Barrett and Tony Brooks cast “Yes” votes for the funding. Councilman John Marconi, a member of the Parking Authority, abstained.

Denise Acosta and Maryann Velez returned to Council from Tuesday’s work session to urge it to approve the sale of the vacant lot at 43 Monroe St. for $1 for the pilot project of the United NEPA Alliance’s affordable housing program.

Acosta, who said she and her family had been homeless twice, said the program was much needed for the area.

McBride thanked them for their work. “You’re doing more for our community than any government can or will,” she said.

The sale was included with the other items on the agenda for a single vote and approved unanimously.

The other items on the agenda were:

• The disposition of outdated records from the Health Department, Accounts and Finance Office and the Bureau of Operations/Administration.

• The designation of the Coal Street Community Playground and related areas in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

• The donation of 17,000 3M Cool Flow 8511 N95 masks to the Ukraine.

