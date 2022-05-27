🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — Meyers High School became one of the hottest properties on the market during the Wilkes-Barre Area School Board’s monthly meeting Thursday, with an offer for the site going up twice between the first gavel and the final vote to sell it.

The surge in money the district could see from the sale eclipsed other substantial actions by the board, including passing a proposed budget with no tax increase, hiring an architect to start plans for moving the administration offices and preparing for an anticipated battle over the assessed value of the Wyoming Valley Mall.

When the meeting convened shortly after 6 p.m. the agenda included a vote to sell the Meyers property as is to YMSF Family Partnership, LP for $2.8 million. After Superintendent Brian Costello gave an extensive report on the district’s progress in buildings, finances and academic efforts, solicitor Ray Wendolowski asked for a brief break to tell the board of developments that he had just learned about via text messages.

The board returned shortly and went through much of the agenda without incident, getting to the resolution to sell Meyers. But when Board Member Denise Thomas read the resolution, she changed the purchase price from $2.8 million to $3.15 million.

Wendolowski explained that there had been a bidding war between YMSF and the previous buyer, John Basalyga, who had offered $2.1 million. At the April meeting the board tabled the sale to Basalyga when Wendolowski said he received an email during the meeting with a higher offer.

At Thursday’s meeting when the vote came up, Wendolowski said YMSF had increased its own offer to $3.15 million to better secure the purchase. Yet that wasn’t the end of it.

As the board discussed the issue, Wendolowski announced he had received yet another message saying YMSF had raised the payment again, to $3.2 million, apparently in an effort to prevent late action by any competing buyer when the deal goes to court for approval. The board amended the resolution to reflect the $3.2 million purchase price and approved it unanimously, some members joking that they should wait a little longer.

That meant the value of the building rose about 14.3% in less than two hours. It also means the value rose 52% since the April meeting.

While plans for the building aren’t finalized, Wendolowski said after the meeting that his understanding is it will be converted mostly into apartments, but that the new owners hope to keep the adjacent stadium, the gym and the auditorium and arrange to make them available for outside use.

The proposed budget, approved before all the drama of the Meyers sale unfolded, sets spending and revenue at $145 million and preserves a fund balance that is expected to be about $9 million at the end of this June. It keeps property taxes at 18.4332 mills, and is the third consecutive year without a tax increase. A mill is a $1 tax on every $1,000 of assessed property value.

The board also took another step toward moving administrative offices out of an old building on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre by hiring Breslin Architects of Allentown to complete a study for “relocation or new construction” to house the offices. The district is working on acquiring the former Russin Funeral Home property across Maffett Street from the new high school, and the architects will review existing office space and available options at the funeral home site, in the new high school or near it, and at the Solomon Plains Memorial education complex, Costello said.

Costello also announced the district will be setting up a new “central registration” office in the funeral home, making it easier for parents and students to register for the district’s various programs.

The board voted to have the Wyoming Valley Mall appraised, a move Wendolowski said was prompted by the ownership changing hands twice, being sold for a “much lower value” than current assessment, which will likely lead to an assessment appeal.

And the board approved a five-year extension of the contract with the support staff union representing about 150 secretaries and aids. Costello said the two sides agreed to extend the terms of the contract rather than negotiate a new one. Business Manager Tom Telesz said it provides annual raises of 50 cents an hour for secretaries and 25 cents for aides.

During his presentation at the start of the meeting Costello mentioned two new offerings he’s hoping to have for next school year: “Wolfpack Early Learning” and a new “Teaching Academy” at GAR Middle School. The early learning plan will offer free, all-day kindergarten at the Dodson building and already has about 125 children signed up for it. Costello declined to give details about the teaching academy idea because it hasn’t been presented to the School Board, but said it will be a pilot program to test some new ways of helping current teachers find new ways to approach the job.

