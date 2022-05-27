Ribbon cut, special bikes ridden, smiles abundant at LIU’s new ‘Lighthouse’

Tariq rides a customized adaptive bike for the first time at the Luzerne Intermediate Center’s Lighthouse Academy Thursday. The bikes and adaptive strollers were given to children with special needs at no cost following a ribbon cutting at the LIU’s Lighthouse academy

Alan and his mother both smile as the student with special needs gets settled into a new adaptive tricycle he received free of charge through a partnership between the Luzerne Intermediate Unit and Pittsburgh-based Variety Charities. They got to ride their new vehicles for the fist time following a ribbon cutting at the LIU’s Lighthouse Academy in Plains Township Thursday

Luzerne Intermediate Unit Executive Director Tony Grieco and LIU Board President Lorraine Farrell, center with the large scissors, are flanked by area state legislators and LIU staff during the ribbon cutting for the new Lighthouse Academy, a renovated former Army Reserve building in Plains Township that now consolidates various LIU services for area schools.

PLAINS TWP. — The Luzerne Intermediate Unit showed off its new Lighthouse Academy with a ribbon cutting Thursday, but the free giveaway of adaptive bicycles and strollers to children who got to conduct a parade in their new wheels stole the show.

The ribbon cutting marked the culmination of years of effort to purchase and convert an old, run-down army reserve building into what is now the LIU’s “Lighthouse Academy,” bringing together various programs the agency offers for special needs students throughout Luzerne County and southern Wyoming County.

The transformation of the building was on full display during a ceremony prior to the ribbon cutting held in what had been a grease-stained giant garage, now squeaky clean, glistening multi-purpose room suitable as gym or cafeteria, with a folding wall tucked away but ready to split the space in two.

Two state senators and several representatives joined a large representation of area school district administrators and school board members to mark the moment, along with administrators and staff from the LIU, an agency that provides a variety of services to 12 districts and private/parochial schools that seek them. Executive Director Tony Grieco thanked all the politicians who helped cut through some thick red tape associated with acquiring a former military building, made thicker by the fact that intermediate units don’t often buy real estate, renting instead.

The programs in the Lighthouse Academy have been previously scattered in other buildings, including the St. Joseph’s oblate Seminary and a renovated Hanover Area School. The space includes 14 classrooms, four therapy rooms and a family room, among others.

“We finally got to the place where we could have our own place,” Grieco said.

State Sen. John Yudichak, who plans not to run for re-election when his current term expires, gave a brief recounting of the origin of the state’s 29 intermediate units, authorized by state Act 102 of 1970. the IUs have increasingly had to adapt quickly to both the needs of the schools they serve and the offerings the state provides through them, from providing emergency training to fill a growing teacher shortage to helping with vaccination efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is no better representation of the entrepreneurial and agile education educational spirit of Pennsylvania’s Intermediate Units then our very own Luzerne IU 18 led by Dr. Tony Grieco,” Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, said. “It is not brick and mortar we celebrate today it is the lighting of a warm, educational flame that will burn brightly as the new beacon of hope to our region’s parents and children looking to build a better future for themselves in our community.”

While the Academy managed to open at the start of this school year despite pandemic-induced delays, this was the first formal opening, and the LIU managed to give it some extra warmth and smiles by holding an adaptive bike presentation to special needs students in the parking lot outside.

The LIU teamed with Variety Charity in 2019 to help get the special tricycles and strollers — at no cost — for children who cannot readily sit in or operate conventional versions. Some had to be strapped in at both the torso and feet, some had to have the help of parents or aids who could steer with a long rod going from handlebar to near the rear wheels, but once they started moving in a mini-parade around the lot, there were grins enough to make it seem as though the sun had managed to break through a thick overcast of clouds.

And that was just the parents and other adults. The smiles from the youngsters shined even brighter.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish