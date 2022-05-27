🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — David Pedri, President and CEO of Luzerne Foundation, Thursday said the “Wills for Heroes” initiative is a phenomenal program that helps first responders and veterans plan now and ensure their family’s legal affairs are in order.

“We have a proud history of support for our military and law enforcement here in Luzerne County and this is an extension of honoring them for their commitment to making our lives better,” said Pedri, coordinator of this event.

The Wilkes-Barre Law and Library Association (Luzerne County Bar Association) announced that in partnership with the Pennsylvania Bar Association and Luzerne County Community College, there will be a “Wills for Heroes” event on Saturday, June 4, at the Educational Conference Center on LCCC’s main campus in Nanticoke.

Pedri said any first responder or veteran and their spouse is eligible to receive free estate planning services at the event from volunteer attorneys. Participants will receive free professional grade wills and other estate planning documents.

Any veteran or first responder interested should go to — www.pabar.org/wfh — and use the password WFH. Questions could be forwarded to the Luzerne County Bar at 570-822-6712.

“The Wills for Heroes program is the perfect opportunity for Luzerne County lawyers to give back to the community” said attorney Girard Mecadon, Luzerne County Bar President. “Estate planning is not something that we like to think about, however, it is extremely necessary for our families. We are so pleased to serve those who have served us.”

Anthony Hayes, a partner at Nelson Mullins Riley and Scarborough, LLP, in Columbia, South Carolina, started the Wills for Heroes program shortly after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Anthony emailed the Columbia Fire Department asking what lawyers could do to help that department. During an impromptu focus group, it became clear that there was a glaring need for estate planning services.

Since then, Wills for Heroes programs have expanded to 10 states.

The Luzerne County Bar Association has been holding annual Wills for Heroes events for the past six years and has provided hundreds of free estate planning documents to Luzerne County veterans and first responders.

