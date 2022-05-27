🔊 Listen to this

ASHLEY — A pile of debris is all that remains of 60-62 S. Main St. on Friday.

Borough officials through their solicitor, Peter John Moses, filed a civil complaint in Luzerne County Court to legally take ownership of the property as the building was deemed unsafe and a danger to the community.

Through the legal process, the borough took ownership in April when the property owner relinquished their rights to the building and land.

Court records say the structure was in “substantial disrepair, in danger of collapse, was unsafe and unfit for human habitation,” and the building endangered adjoining occupied homes.

The borough had set up barricades to prevent pedestrians from walking on the sidewalk.

Weathered worn tarps covered holes in the roof and large sections of the roof’s eaves were rotten and missing. The foundation was crumbling that created a substantial risk of collapse, court records say.

An emergency contract was awarded by the borough to demolish the building, which took place less than one month after the borough took ownership of the property.