PITTSTON — Jeffrey Box, President & CEO of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Alliance (NEPA Alliance), has announced that Cassandra (Cassie) Kizis and Shanice Edwards have joined the staff as Community & Economic Development Specialists.

Kizis will be responsible for assisting the Business Development Services Division in the deployment of economic development initiatives, reviewing loan and grant fund applications and researching new initiatives.

Kizis earned her bachelor’s degree in Geography from Penn State University. She resides in Dallas.

Edwards will provide technical, program and administrative support towards the delivery of programs and services, managing multiple contracts, priorities and deadlines within the Community & Economic Development Services Division.

Edwards earned her bachelor’s degree in Art & Design from East Stroudsburg University and is pursing a master’s degree from Drexel University. She resides in Dunmore with her husband.

NEPA Alliance, a regional community and economic development agency, serves the seven counties of Northeastern Pennsylvania including Carbon, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, Schuylkill and Wayne.

NEPA Alliance services include federal and state grant assistance, business financing, government contracting assistance, international trade assistance, nonprofit assistance, transportation planning and research and information.

