WILKES-BARRE — Power and Success Staffing, one of the recipients of funding through the Spark Wilkes-Barre grant program, held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new location on Monday, May 23, at 60 South Main St., Wilkes Barre.

Regarding the program, owner Sheina Mackey said, “The Spark Program has assisted me to open my office in a prime location, in a perfect space fitted exactly for my needs. Due to the Spark program, I have been able to finally open my long awaited staffing department.”

About the Spark Wilkes-Barre Grant Program

The Spark Wilkes-Barre Grant Program was launched to generate economic development activity in the region by facilitating the growth of new companies and relocation of existing businesses to the City of Wilkes-Barre.

The program will provide financial incentives that correspond with the completion of free current and existing business development curriculum modules, provided by local economic development partners — pairing educational pathways with grant funding to help business owners successfully launch their businesses and ensure its sustainability in a Wilkes-Barre City location.

Spark Wilkes-Barre is a grant program available to entrepreneurs, start-up businesses, or relocating businesses that can be used towards rent in year one of a lease at an approved location within the City of Wilkes-Barre, as well as reimbursable parking fees.

Businesses applying for grant funding must be located in the City of Wilkes-Barre to be eligible for funding. The program will be open until the end of 2024 for interested applicants. Interested applicants can visit — https://www.wyomingvalleychamber.org/wb-city-grant/ — for more information and to complete an application for funding.

The Spark Wilkes-Barre Grant Program is a program of the City of Wilkes-Barre’s American Rescue Plan Act’s Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. This program will be administered by the Greater Wilkes-Barre Industrial Fund, and powered by the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce and the City of Wilkes-Barre.