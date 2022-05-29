Shubilla, 38, is a professor at LCCC and a township commissioner

A Plains Township man has written a book about the 1966-67 primetime television schedule — which was the first season that every show aired in prime time in color.

The book — “Primetime 1966-67: The Full Spectrum of Television’s First All-Color Season” — covers every scripted episodic show that aired on the ABC, CBS, and NBC networks during that season in prime time.

Author Thom Shubilla said it includes longtime favorites such as “Batman,” “Bonanza,” “Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea,” and “The Lucy Show,” as well as notable shows that premiered that year such as “Star Trek,” “The Monkees,” “Green Hornet,” “Mission: Impossible,” “It’s About Time,” and the color revival of “Dragnet.”

Organized by genre, Shubilla said each entry examines a show from conception to cancellation (and sometimes beyond), ratings, critical and fan reactions, and the show’s use of color.

“I felt that the historic and monumental 1966–1967 season needed to be documented and written about,” Shubilla said. “Several years ago I pitched the idea to McFarland Books (my publisher) who liked the idea and picked up the project. Although I have written for magazines before, I never took on such a large project. Thankfully the publisher was great and I have great people around me to help me fact check and edit the text.”

Shubilla, 38, is a professor of speech communication at Luzerne County Community College and a Plains Township commissioner. He writes for “Screem” and “Monster Bash” magazines.

The book is $40 and can be purchased on Amazon; through the publisher, McFarland Books; at the Wilkes-Barre Township Barnes and Noble store or at www.barnesandnoble.com; at Books-A-Million in Dickson City; and via Creepyclassics.com.

