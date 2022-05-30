Emotional ceremony held to launch borough’s ‘Hometown Heroes’ banner program

Times Leader reporter and columnist Bill O’Boyle speaks about the life and military service of his father, William O’Boyle, during Sunday’s ceremony saluting the launch of Plymouth’s ‘Hometown Heroes’ banner program.

Vietnam veteran David S. Jesso stands next to Plymouth Hometown Heroes banners honoring himself, right, and his son, David Jesso Jr.

PLYMOUTH — Bob Palchanis and his younger self gazed toward the bleachers overlooking Huber Field on Sunday afternoon.

Standing at the podium in his Veterans of Foreign Wars cap and a Vietnam veteran polo shirt, the VFW Post 1425 Commander spoke about service and sacrifice to an appreciative audience gathered under a blazing sun.

Hanging on the fence a few feet away, a colorful banner bore the likeness of Ssgt. Robert R. Palchanis Jr., smiling broadly in full U.S. Army uniform from across the decades.

Dozens of such banners waved slightly under a light breeze, as the friends and family of the men and women honored as “Plymouth Hometown Heroes” gathered for a ceremony before borough officials and volunteers prepare the banners for display on telephone poles around the community.

“As we dedicate these banners, use them as a place to heal your soul, a place where children will learn lessons of freedom from parents and grandparents, and hope that for those coming after us, they will recognize our desire to acknowledge those who have sacrificed so much for our freedom,” Palchanis said.

“We also hope that veterans will gather to share experiences with each other, or just stand or sit alone to ponder thoughts they can never share with anyone,” he added.

Communities around the Wyoming Valley have, like towns and cities across the nation, adopted similar programs to recognize those who have served America in peacetime and war as members of the armed forces.

The Plymouth Shawnee VFW Post 1425 Home Association sponsored this program. Plymouth’s take on the Hometown Heroes theme is, perhaps, a little different than some, however.

For one thing, there was Sunday’s ceremony, scheduled for Memorial Day Weekend.

Also, as Borough Councilman Adam Morehart noted, Plymouth’s program is not limited to those who have served in the military. The program honors veterans — both living and deceased — active-duty members of the Armed Forces, police officers, firefighters and EMS responders from Plymouth Borough.

“Those who have given of themselves to keep us safe, to keep our country free, to preserve our liberties and to preserve our beautiful town — whether they’ve given the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom, served their time honorably and retired, or if they’re currently in service to our country, or currently in service to our local emergency response — Plymouth knows who you are,” Morehart said.

“And quite simply, Plymouth never forgets.”

Morehart, who also manages the Post 1425 Home Association, spearheaded the project, with help from the VFW, borough officials, representatives of communities that already created their own programs — and, of course, people who wanted to see their loved ones honored.

As of Sunday, more than 90 banners had been ordered, and a few already had been placed.

“I knew we would have a great turnout, but 92 banners, 92. That’s amazing,” Morehart said. “I am humbled and I am absolutely amazed.”

“I know I shouldn’t be that surprised,” he added, “because Plymouth has an uncanny knack for overachieving when it comes to honoring family, honoring our veterans, those who are currently serving, our police, our firefighters, our EMS personnel.”

Those who turned out included not just grateful relatives and acquaintances, but some of the honorees themselves, such as Palchanis, Councilman William Dixon, U.S. Marine veteran (and former police officer) David S. Jesso, and others.

Speaking for a loved one was Times Leader reporter and columnist Bill O’Boyle, whose late father, William O’Boyle, is memorialized on one of the banners.

The elder O’Boyle landed at Normandy during the 1944 D-Day invasion, where he stepped on a land mine. He awoke in a MASH unit to be told his right leg had been amputated above the knee.

“My dad once told me he looked at the doctor and said, ‘Well, I guess I’m going home,’” O’Boyle said.

“And when he returned home here to Plymouth, Pennsylvania, he went about putting his life back together,” O’Boyle said, describing how his parents were involved in community activities, such as the Plymouth Little League, which William O’Boyle co-founded in 1950.

“My dad’s story is just one story. Every veteran has a similar story,” O’Boyle said. “And they all have one thing in common — they are all heroes.”

Mayor Frank Coughlin also reflected on the word.

“I believe the word hero is a proper word to describe these men and women: A person who is admired or idolized for courage, outstanding achievements or noble qualities,” Coughlin said.

“I urge everyone to take a walk and view each and every one of these banners,” the mayor added. “Many of these men and women may only be remembered by family and friends. Now through your love for them, they’ll all be recognized by all the residents of Plymouth and all who travel our Main Street.”

One of them, whose banner will be on display at the corner of Girard Avenue and Main Street, is Andrew Wanyo, the father of Coughlin’s wife, Donna, who he never had the chance to meet.

“I learned about Andrew from Donna, her family, and friends. He was a very hardworking, generous man who loved his family, friends and country,” Coughlin said. “As I’ve said, every banner has a story behind it. The story behind Andrew Wanyo is just one of those stories to be told.”

Morehart was inspired to give those stories a platform after a trip down the Wyoming Valley about two-and-a-half years ago.

“I was driving in West Pittston and noticed all of their hometown banners hanging, and as I continued my drive down Route 11, I noticed banners in just about every municipality along the way,” Morehart recalled.

“When I got home to Plymouth at the top of Bull Run, I looked down Main Street and I said ‘yeah, something’s missing.’ I decided right then and there that I needed to fix that.”

He had high praise for all those who helped him turn the project into a reality, both in Plymouth and neighboring communities.

It started, however, with Palchanis, whom he described as “a supportive friend, a mentor, and a father figure.”

“When I went to commander Palchanis and told him what I wanted to do, he didn’t even let me get the words out of my mouth before he gave me his blessing,” Morehart said.

The commander remembered that encounter as well.

“I said I’ll back you up 100% and believe me, we’ll support you,” Palchanis said. “He has done a fantastic job. It’s something we can all be proud of.”

About the program

• The program honors veterans — both living and deceased — active-duty members of the Armed Forces, police officers, firefighters and EMS responders from Plymouth Borough.

• To qualify as a Hometown Hero, Morehart said the Hero must have lived in Plymouth Borough either before or after their military service. They do not need to have been born in Plymouth.

• The banners will feature the individual’s photo — provided by the family of the “Hero” — their name, branch/conflict of service.

• The banners will be displayed from Memorial Day through Veterans Day yearly for a three-year period. The banners will be cleaned and safely stored over the late fall and winter months.

• While the initial run is complete, orders may be taken for future banners. Applications are available by email by sending a request to [email protected]

• Banners are:

— 24” x 48” Double Sided Full Color with hardware for $200.

— 12 x 24 Garden Flag (no hardware) for $25.

— 8” x 14” Picture Board (no hardware) for $25.

The honorees so far

Mary Atkinson,

Joseph Augustinski Jr.

Frank Balavage

Joseph Basta

David Bird Sr.

Max Blaskiewicz

Charles Bolton

John Borucki

John Bromack

Edward C. Brozena

Joseph Brozena Sr.

Walt Peck Brozena

Edward F. Burns

Edward J. Burns

Eugene F. Burns

Thomas Casey

Joseph Chacke Sr.

Paul Chesluk

Andrew Dady

Ralph Delong Sr.

Bill Dixon

Joe Dopko

Joseph E. Dopko

Eugene Flynn

Frank Glowiak

Edward Harenza Sr.

Edward Harenza Jr.

Jesse Hobbs Jr.

Jesse Hobbs III

Eugene Hogan

Joseph J. Hogan

Pat Hogan

John Mouse Hughes

Warren Jumper

Edward Janoski

Lewis Jones

Dave Jesso Jr.

Dave Jesso Sr.

Tom Jesso Sr.

Edward Jago

Anthony Klus

Gary Kochinski Sr.

Matthew Kochinski

James Koprowski

Leonard Kosicki

John Kraszewski

Frank Ksiaskievicz

Joseph Ksiaskiewicz

Stephen Kush Jr.

Bernie Levandoski

Michael Makos

Lou Masgay Sr.

Ed Matthews

John McIntyre

George Meeker

Joseph Mentyka

Ralph Meyers

George Morgan

Leonard Narcum

William O’Boyle

Shawn Ogin

Robert Palchanis

Clyde Peters

Warren Peters

Plymouth Fire Co. #1

Bernard Poremba

Harry Reese

Nolde Robbins

Kenneth Rowlands

Mitchell Rzodski

James Sanders

Andrew Seman Jr.

Elmer Shaw

William Shaw

Ambrose Shusta

Adam Sikora Jr.

Carl Sowa

Landon Stanislow

Michael Stanislow

Jim Strickland

Daniel Supchak

Ambrose Swinski

Michael Walsh

Andrew Wanyo

Andrew Witko

Dan Witko

Art Wren

Theodore Wren

James Wynn

J Yachimovicz

Robert Zagorsky

Stanley Zuzel