🔊 Listen to this

Raising the American flag at the renamed General MacArthur colliery in Swoyersville. Picture published in the Wilkes-Barre Record on May 25, 1942

It was a busy day in the Wyoming Valley on Sunday, May 24, 1942, where fallen U.S. servicemen and women were remembered and a coal colliery was renamed after a U.S. Army general.

“Tribute to those who have made the supreme sacrifice in all wars, as well as to those offering their lives in the present one, was paid yesterday by thousands of Wyoming Valley residents,” the Wilkes-Barre Record reported May 25, 1942.

A crowd estimated to be more than 5,000 gathered at Tasker Square Park in Miners Mills, Wilkes-Barre, with similar sized crowds at West Pittston Stadium, Newport Township High School, Wilkes-Barre American Legion Home and in scores of churches paid homage to those who died defending the United States.

The patriotic event at Tasker Square began with a parade involving 2,000 people carrying American flags and banners ending with the dedication of an Honor Roll and flag raising at the park. The ceremony was sponsored by the Soldiers, Sailors and Marine Comfort Association.

“Several hundred persons attended memorial services sponsored by Fort Pittston Post, VFW, at West Pittston Stadium yesterday,” the Times Leader Evening News reported.

One of the most unique patriotic ceremonies took place in Swoyersville at the Harry E. Coal Company where the colliery was renamed the General Douglas MacArthur colliery in honor of the great general during the Pacific campaign of World War II.

Despite never having set foot in Luzerne County, the colliery was renamed following MacArthur’s battle with Japan.

“The Harry E. Coal Company will be known as the General MacArthur colliery, the operation was renamed in honor of the hero of Bataan as a climax to the flag raising ceremonies staged on the colliery grounds yesterday under the auspices of Local Union 1545, United Mine Workers of American,” the Record reported May 25, 1942.

The same day newspapers were reporting about the previous day’s patriotic ceremonies, the Wyoming Valley was preparing for a “blackout” test that night.

Residents were advised to remain inside their homes, not to use telephones, turn off lights, close window shades and not to light up cigarettes, cigars and smoking pipes.

Instructions were reported about the times when air raid warning alarms were sounded.

“Listen for the designated air raid warning alarm in your community after 9:30 p.m. Twenty-four industrial and municipal whistles have been registered. The final warning for lights to be extinguished will be a series of long blasts at 10-minute intervals for a period of five minutes,” the Evening News reported.

The all-clear was a series of short blasts for three minutes.

“Remain in your homes; do not walk through your community during the blackout,” the newspaper reported.

Anyone outside during the blackout tests were instructed to shelter in a designated air raid bunker that were marked on hundreds of placards posted on sidewalks and business windows throughout the Wyoming Valley.