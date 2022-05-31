🔊 Listen to this

A Navy jet offered thrills to those in attendance at the 140th Ashley Memorial Day Parade with a few flyovers.

After placing a wreath, this veteran comes to attention before rendering a salute.

Following the parade’s conclusion, a memorial service was held at Maple Hill Cemetery where Hanover Area Superintendent, Nathan Barrett, was ‘honored’ to be the guest speaker.

ASHLEY — While lively, with families lining up and down the street, children laughing and waving their flags, the Annual Memorial Day Parade — now in year 140 — brought with it a somber reminder.

Kicking off at 9 a.m. along Main Street, folks came out in droves to watch the procession of what is considered one of the oldest parades in the country, according to a release from the borough.

It wasn’t long before music provided by the Wyoming Valley Pipe and Drum Band as well as the Irem Temple String Band filled the streets amidst engines idling along, while members of local boy and girl scout troops threw candy out to waiting observers.

American Legion Post 673 led the way, followed by familiar local leaders such as Ashley Mayor Brian Demchak, Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown, Wilkes-Barre Township Mayor Carl Kuren, State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski and Congressman Matt Cartwright.

Also in the procession were various first responders, Emerald Isle Step Dancers, Hanover Area Cheer, Little League, Wrestling, and Football teams, and a litany of others.

President of the Ashley Borough Council, Lisa Wildes, was in attendance and offered her thoughts on seeing her community together again and the significance of Memorial Day.

“Makes everybody very happy,” she said. “My whole family is full of veterans, so it’s something near and dear to all of our hearts.”

And members of the community agreed.

Ken Kaufer reflected on his father’s military service. “I appreciate all of ’em,” he said. “Gave me the ultimate life.”

Kaufer’s wife, Dolores, said, “It’s nice to see the community out and about,” when asked about what it means to get everyone together after a long two years. She later commented, while her husband spoke about his appreciation for those who gave their lives, “We wouldn’t be where we are without them.”

And those sentiments of patriotism could be seen in action up and down the streets in a sea of red, white, and blue.

The procession hung a left off of Main Street, onto Mary Street. From there, they shifted onto Brown Street, and ultimately Ashley Street, where the procession lead to Maple Hill Cemetery for memorial services.

Nathan Barrett, superintendent of the Hanover Area School District, watched his son play on the grass as he addressed the group gathered at Maple Hill.

“As a child, today is a day for hamburgers and hot dogs,” he said, acknowledging that a child might not fully grasp the symbolism of the day.

Barrett reminded those in attendance of a quote from late President Ronald Reagan, where he said that Memorial Day is a day to recognize two lives lost in one.

“But most of them were boys when they died,” Reagan said in his original address. “And they gave up two lives: the one they were living and the one they would have lived. When they died, they gave up their chances to be husbands and fathers and grandfathers. They gave up their chance to be revered old men. They gave up everything for our country, for us. And all we can do is remember.”

Those in attendance reflected on the founding of Memorial Day — once called Decoration Day — and how 154 years later, we still must mourn the loss of the brave men and women who gave it all defending our nation.

As the wreaths were placed, as the Wyoming Valley Pipe and Drum Band played, and as the rifle salutes were fired in the shadow of a flag at half-mast, attendees remembered the sacrifices made for their freedoms, from sea to shining sea.