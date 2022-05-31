🔊 Listen to this

The car carrying the parade’s Grand Marshal, John Fronzoni, makes its way up Wyoming Avenue, followed by officers from the Kingston Municipal Police Department.

The colors are brought inside the cemetery following the parade. On the left are two memorial wreaths, one from the VFW and one from the American Legion.

Former commander of the Kingston American Legion Michael Ayers, at the podium, served as the master of ceremonies.

The American flag is brought to the memorial inside Forty Fort Cemetery, where the ceremony honoring fallen veterans was held after Monday’s West Side Veterans Memorial Day Parade.

At the culmination of Monday’s West Side Veterans Memorial Parade, guest speaker Commander Edward Groth said that the parades, cookouts and parties commonly held on Memorial Day should continue to be celebrated.

But first, he said, before the fun can begin, everyone should take a moment to reflect on the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice so that we are all able to have such celebrations.

“We celebrate the life we enjoy because of the sacrifices and service of those who came before us,” Groth said inside Forty Fort Cemetery, where Monday’s parade came to a conclusion with a ceremony honoring those who gave their lives in service to their country.

“We should celebrate today, but only after giving thanks to the men and women who gave their last full measure of devotion.”

This year marked the 103rd time that the communities on the West Side have banded together to put on their annual Memorial Day parade, honoring our fallen soldiers while also bringing the community together for a fun showcase of patriotism and cheer.

The weather was as perfect as can be and spectators lined the sidewalks all along Wyoming Avenue when the parade stepped off from Kingston Corners around 10:30 a.m., led by police vehicles from the boroughs of Forty Fort and Kingston, followed by Chief Richard Kotchik and his Kingston Police Department.

Following behind them was the parade’s Grand Marshal, Marine Corps veteran and president of the Home Association of the Kingston American Legion Black Diamond Post 395, John Fronzoni.

Fronzoni was introduced at the post-parade ceremony, and he said afterward that being named Grand Marshal was a tremendous point of pride for him.

“It’s certainly an honor to be a part of the parade in this way,” Fronzoni said.

The full procession featured a merry mix of local politicians, Little Leaguers, veteran-affiliated groups like the American Legion and the VFW, first responders and many more.

Most, if not in uniform, were decked out in the colors of the American flag, while spectators followed suit with red, white and blue clothing and American flags in hand.

The sights and the sounds of the parade rolling down the avenue always brings out a bunch of excited young children, many scrambling down to the curb to collect pieces of candy thrown from the procession.

Grayson Hannigan had a solid candy pile growing even as the parade was just stepping off; he received a fist bump from a clown, but even that couldn’t top the list of his favorite parts of the afternoon.

His answer to that question? Simple.

“The candy,” Hannigan said, gesturing to his bag of treats.

The sight of young faces in the large parade crowd was a welcome sight to both Fronzoni and to Kingston VFW Anthracite Post 283 commander Chuck Pavlick, who co-chaired the parade along with American Legion Post 395 commander Rich Pries.

“It’s great to see small children here, it’s important to teach them about this day,” Fronzoni said. “The tradition needs to continue.”

“It’s a big deal, not just with Memorial Day but all year long,” Pavlick added. “They should understand why we have the freedoms that we have.”

At its end, many of the participants in the parade filed through the gates into the cemetery, where master of ceremonies Michael Ayers, veteran of the Marine Corps and a past commander of the American Legion Post 395, began the ceremony.

“What Memorial Day really is, is the time to honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice,” Ayers said. “The sacrifice of the few, for the freedoms and security of the many.”

A reading of the Gettysburg Address followed next, and then Commander Groth was introduced as the afternoon’s guest speaker.

Groth spoke of his time spent in the service, and also of his time spent working in the funeral honor guard in the Naval Reserve Center in Avoca.

“I’ve done hundreds of them [funerals], and it still gets me every time,” said Groth, currently an officer at the Mountain Top American Legion Post 781 along with his wife Stacey, as well as a physics teacher at Wyoming Valley West High School.

Groth’s theme throughout his remarks was the importance of not just mourning fallen service members, but celebrating their lives, as well.

“Yes, we need to remember, to stop and reflect, and to grieve the loss of our loved ones,” he said. “But afterward, we need to raise our flag high and celebrate the freedoms we have as Americans.”

To that point, the ceremonial raising of the new colors inside the cemetery was performed after Groth’s speech, with Pries and Pavlick receiving assistance from Jesse Sherlinski, a young man from Step by Step who was invited to ride with Pries in his vehicle during the parade.

As the ceremony drew to a close, Ayers asked all in attendance to take a moment to reflect on what Memorial Day means as they headed home for the day.

In closing, Ayers read a quote from an unknown author that really nailed home just why, after 103 parades, the West Side community — and communities all over the country — mark Memorial Day as a time to remember those brave men and women no longer with us.

“Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it,” it reads. “It flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it.”