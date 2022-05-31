🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Comedian and host Chelsea Handler will return to the F.M. Kirby Center with her “Vaccinated and Horny” Tour on Dec. 4, at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 3, at 10 a.m. and will be available at the Kirby Center Box, online at www.kirbycenter.org and charge by phone at (570) 826-1100. A Kirby Member pre-sale begins Wednesday, June 1, at 12 p.m.

Tickets prices are: $49.50, $69.50, $169.50, & $219.50 (VIP- sold online only), plus applicable fees.

Chelsea Handler is a comedian, television host, best-selling author and advocate whose humor and candor have established her as one of the most celebrated voices in entertainment and pop culture.

After a strong seven-year run as the host of E!’s top-rated “Chelsea Lately,” a tenure in which Handler was the only female late-night talk show host on-air, she then launched her documentary series “Chelsea Does,” followed by her talk show “Chelsea” on Netflix in 2016.

She has penned six best-selling books, five of which have reached #1 on the New York Times Bestseller list, including 2019’s Life Will Be the Death of Me.

Most recently, she released her first stand-up special in over 6 years, the critically acclaimed “Chelsea Handler: Evolution” on HBO Max, and launched her iHeart Radio advice podcast, “Dear Chelsea.”

Handler has been honored by TIME magazine as one of its annual “TIME 100;” Glamour Magazine as one of their Women of the Year; and the Human Rights Campaign, which gave her its Ally for Equality Award.

Handler’s wide appeal and multi-platform success have been highlighted by publications all over the world.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.