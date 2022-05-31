🔊 Listen to this

HAZLE TWP. — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Luzerne County sold a Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $100,000 for the Saturday, May 28 drawing.

Hazle Mini Mart, 1136 State Route 940, Hazle Township, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

And in Lackawanna County, the largest Fast Play progressive top prize worth $1,926,996 for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Top Dollar game was sold.

The winning ticket was sold at a Lottery retailer in Lackawanna County on Saturday, May 28. Convenient Food Mart, 69 South Main St., Carbondale, receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The Luzerne County winning ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 2-39-50-61-66, and the red Powerball® 15 to win $100,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play® option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play® multiplier drawn was two.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball® winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed. To initiate an online prize claim, winners should call 1-800-692-7481. Players may visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.

The Powerball® jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $168 million, or $99.8 million cash, for the next drawing on Wednesday, June 1.

Top Dollar is a $20 Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes starting at $300,000. Fast Play games print on-demand from a Lottery sales terminal or self-service touch-screen vending terminal and are similar to Scratch-Off games, but without the need to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.