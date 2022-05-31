🔊 Listen to this

Active and retired Wilkes-Barre firefighters and paramedics honored Jude Spellman, who retired recently after 47 years of service as a paramedic for the city. Spellman, sixth from left in second row, was presented a plaque by Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown.

WILKES-BARRE — Recently retired city Paramedic Jude Spellman was honored Tuesday for his 47 years of service.

Spellman was one of the first four paramedics for the city. Throughout his career he received many awards for heroism and bravery.

Spellman, 69, began his career with the Wilkes-Barre City EMS as a certified EMT on Jan. 2, 1975. He attended paramedic school in 1977 at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, where he and his classmates attended classes taught by doctors and nurses in trailers outside the hospital’s emergency room. Spellman finished at the top of his class in 1978.

Since 1993, Spellman has served on the Emergency Medical Services of NEPA Board of Directors. In 1996, he became the first Chief Paramedic for Wilkes-Barre City, a position he held until 2007. In 2018, he was honored with the “ALS Practitioner of the Year” award, for his significant contributions to the development and growth of advanced life support in Pennsylvania.

A lifelong resident of Wilkes-Barre, Spellman and his wife Ellen have been married for 42 years. They have five daughters and seven grandchildren. Spellman said he loves to spend time with his family and support them at their sporting events.

In addition to traveling, Spellman is a Philadelphia Phillies fan. His family recalled numerous times while not on duty he has had to leave them to help someone in need, at church or out in the public. While vacationing in Ireland Spellman helped resuscitate a man, and also saved an unresponsive man at a Phillies game.

Spellman’s family joined with Mayor George Brown and retired and active firefighters and paramedics for a ceremony at City Hall.