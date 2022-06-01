🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Dallas School District teacher has declared victory in the race for the Republican nomination in the 22nd Senatorial District.

According to unofficial results, the known write-in votes in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties show Thomas Bassett holding a clear and decisive lead on the Republican side in the May 17 primary.

Bassett, 31 of Pittston, will face incumbent Democrat Sen. Marty Flynn in the November general election.

Ina new release from the Bassett campaign, it states that Bassett waged “a strong grassroots effort, which included weeks of door-to-door canvassing in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties.”

According to the results, Bassett received a total of 1,106 write-in votes on the Republican side. The closest opponent was Joseph Albert with 869 write-in tallies.

“We are humbled and honored to declare victory in this race,” Bassett said in the news release.

Bassett said he is a lifelong Luzerne County resident, and he presently teaches music in the Dallas School District. He said he is completing his Doctor of Education degree in music.

Bassett said as a candidate for the office of Senator in the General Assembly, his top priority is education reform. Given his strong background in this field, Bassett said there is no better candidate to lead on this issue. He said he is committed to fighting for education reform, parental rights in education, and the protection of constitutional freedoms.

Bassett described himself as “an ordinary citizen, political outsider, and man of action.” He said he entered the race because he believes that “principled action of ordinary concerned citizens rather than the political rhetoric of career politicians” is how we will bring effective change to communities.

Bassett said he and his campaign workers are “thrilled with the vote of confidence from District 22 Republicans.

“And we owe them a debt of gratitude for this primary victory,” Bassett said.

Flynn, 46 of Dunmore, said he welcomes the challenge in November.

“This is what democracy is all about,” Flynn said. “I look forward to the campaign as we head to November.”

Albert, 74, had filed nomination petitions for the May 17 primary, but following a court challenge by Republican voters Albert conceded he lacked the required minimum of 500 valid signatures on his nominating petitions. The state Commonwealth Court then removed Albert from the ballot in April, but he decide to mount a write-in campaign.

State senators serve four-year terms and the salary is $95,432.14.

About the 22nd Senatorial District

• 22nd District: LACKAWANNA and LUZERNE Counties. part of LACKAWANNA County consisting of the CITY of Scranton and the TOWNSHIPS of Benton, Glenburn, Greenfield, La Plume, Newton, North Abington, Ransom, Scott, South Abington, Waverly and West Abington and the BOROUGHS of Clarks Green, Clarks Summit, Dalton, Dickson City, Dunmore, Moosic, Old Forge, Taylor and Throop and Part of LUZERNE County consisting of the CITIES of Pittston and Wilkes-Barre and the TOWNSHIPS of Jenkins, Pittston, Plains and Wilkes-Barre and the BOROUGHS of Avoca, Dupont, Duryea, Hughestown, Laflin, Laurel Run, West Pittston, Wyoming and Yatesville.

Total population: 251,084

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.