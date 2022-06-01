🔊 Listen to this

HARVEYS LAKE — Legislation that would create an elderly veteran’s day care program within the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), sponsored by Rep. Karen Boback, has been unanimously approved by the House of Representatives.

House Bill 1972 now goes to the Senate for consideration.

“We have a deep feeling of gratitude and admiration toward the men and women who have served our country,” said Boback, R-Harveys Lake, who chairs the House Veterans Affair and Emergency Preparedness Committee. “This program would provide an additional layer of support for these veterans and their families.”

Boback’s proposal would establish an adult day care program to be known as “Community-Based Palliative Care.” Under the legislation, the DMVA would administer non-hospital specialized medical care in a veterans’ home or with a partner in a related health care facility licensed by the Department of Health to veterans who are living with a serious illness.

“For veterans facing challenging medical conditions or illness, palliative care can provide relief from pain and suffering — and can offer additional benefits for family members who may be acting as a veteran’s informal caregiver,” Boback added. “The ultimate goal of palliative care is to improve the quality of life for both the patient and their family, regardless of diagnosis.”

