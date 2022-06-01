🔊 Listen to this

This car was tarped and removed from the plaza around 5:40 p.m.

A witness told the Times Leader that he saw an injured person being taken from Envy Nails, a salon in the plaza.

Traffic is shut down on Route 315 in the area of Walmart and surrounding businesses in Pittston Township while authorities are dealing with an active shooter situation.

PITTSTON TWP. — Police are still searching for a suspect following a shooting incident in the Walmart plaza on Route 315 this afternoon.

State police told the Times Leader the incident is being treated as an attempted homicide.

There is no formal word yet on injuries, but a witness told the Times Leader that he saw an injured person being taken from Envy Nails, a salon in the plaza, which seemed to be a primary focus of the investigation.

A tarped car was being taken away from the scene at about 5:40 p.m.

The Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office is on scene, along with officers from numerous departments.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the stretch of Route 315 in the area of Walmart and the Pilot truck stop as officers have shut down the roadway to set up a staging area.

The Avoca Fire Department posted to Facebook shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday advising motorists to avoid Route 315 in that area. They also warned that traffic traveling south on Interstate 81 will not be able to use Exit 175 at this time.