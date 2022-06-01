🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON TWP. — One woman was taken to an area hospital for surgery following a shooting in a busy shopping plaza Wednesday afternoon and police were still looking for a suspect later in the day, Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said.

The shooting, which took place near a nail salon in the Walmart plaza, was a targeted incident, Sanguedolce added.

It was not immediately clear what the relationship between the victim and shooter is, or the type of weapon used, the DA said. The woman’s condition also was not known Wednesday evening. There were no reports of additional shooters or victims.

The suspect was still at large as of 7:30 p.m., following a massive police operation that led to the evacuation of surrounding businesses and the closure of surrounding highways for several hours, in a tense situation that began shortly before 4 p.m.

He was described as a Black male with a slight build, goatee facial hair, a pointed nose, standing approximately 5-foot-7 or 5-foot-8 inches tall. The suspect was last seen wearing a light blue shirt with lettering on it, a blue cap with a red skull cap underneath, dark colored shorts and dark sneakers.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre at 570-821-4110.

