Tickets for the upcoming finals of the 2022 NEPA Sings competition are available now through the CASA of Luzerne County website.

Nine of the most talented singers the area has to offer will have their performances broadcast on the big screen on June 16 at the Moonlite Drive-In in West Wyoming.

The finalists are:

• Sarah Pugliese, 16, Wilkes-Barre;

• Ijahnae Giddings, 18, Wilkes-Barre;

• Emily Nacchio, 31, Honesdale;

• Michela Torbik, 24, Wilkes-Barre;

• Hannah Fox, 16, Plains;

• Rob Petrovich, 23, Wilkes-Barre;

• Cindie Gunderman, 56, Drums;

• Christian Brown, 25, Scranton; and

• Gabrielle Gattuso, 18, Shavertown.

Prior to the show, which starts at 9 p.m. with gates opening at 6 p.m., entertainment will be provided in the form of the Kelly Reilly Duo and strolling magician Tom Yurasits.

Food will be available from Maddy’s Dog House, NEPA’rogi and Notis the Gyro King, with beverages provided by the Susquehanna Brewing Company and Parlor Beverages.

Tickets cost $20 for a carload in advance, of $25 at the gate. To purchase, go to luzernecasa.org/nepasings. All proceeds from NEPA Sings will benefit CASA of Luzerne County.

— Staff Report