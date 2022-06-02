Sanguedolce: Woman undergoes surgery after shooting, ‘public not in danger,’ shooter caught

Investigators focused on the area outside a nail salon in the Walmart plaza off Route 315 in Pittston Township Wednesday afternoon following a shooting that sent one woman to an area hospital.

An armed police officer stands in the middle of state Route 315 in Pittston Township during the investigation into Wednesday’s shooting in the parking lot of a nearby shopping plaza. One woman was shot, officials said, and the shooter was still at large late Wednesday.

PITTSTON TWP. — A gunman who shot a woman outside a nail salon in a shopping plaza late Wednesday afternoon was later taken into custody after a massive police response to the active shooter report temporarily shut down a busy highway and nearby businesses.

DA Sam Sanguedolce confirmed the capture late Wednesday but said he could not add any details at that time.

Law enforcement officials said they prepared for the worst in the wake of recent mass shootings at a Buffalo, N.Y. grocery store and the elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. As the investigation of the attempted homicide progressed it became clear the incident was limited to two people, the victim and suspect.

“We believe that this is a targeted incident. The public is not in danger at this point,” said Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce.

Sanguedolce said the victim is in her 20s. He declined to comment on the relationship between the shooter and the woman.

Pennsylvania State Police Major Chris Paris added the woman was undergoing surgery and troopers were at the local hospital with her.

Paris joined Sanguedolce and law enforcement at the scene and asked the public for assistance in locating the suspect who a witness said is a black male with a skinny build, having goatee facial hair and between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall. The suspect also had a slightly pointed noise. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt with lettering on it, a blue cap with a red skull cap underneath, dark colored shorts and black sneakers.

Paris asked anyone with information about the suspect to contact PSP Wilkes-Barre at 570-821-4110.

Large police response

“As District Attorney Sanguedolce said, obviously with the bigger operational picture going on nationally here, the response from state, local and county law enforcement was very robust. A short time into the incident we made the decision that we needed to seal down the area to try and best ascertain if the actor was still in the area,” Paris said.

K9 units from local police were brought in for the search. A state police helicopter flew overhead and patrols were dispatched to Interstate 81 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike located near the shopping plaza.

The 911 call of the shooting around 4 p.m. first went to Lackawanna County and was then relayed to Luzerne County, prompting local departments including Scranton, Old Forge, Wilkes-Barre, West Pittston, Plains Township, Courtdale, Pittston, Pittston Township and the U.S. Marshals Service to converge on the area. Marked and unmarked police vehicles with red and blue lights flashing parked on Route 315 in front of the plaza and the nearby Pilot Truck Stop.

Paris said units from “all up and down the valley, again responding to what we always prepare for the worst. Certainly this is a violent crime and we’re going to spare no expense and investigative leads to try and clear this case.”

Police fanned out into the plaza parking lot and truck stop in search of the shooter. They searched the grass near the Holiday Inn Express with a metal detector and pulled out pieces of paper from a shopping cart that was on the sidewalk a short distance from the Envy Nails salon. A red car was covered with a blue tarp and taken away on a roll back truck. Numbered yellow evidence markers were placed throughout the crime scene.

Paris said the car was impounded for evidentiary purposes. “We’re trying to cast the widest net possible. You can see it’s expansive crime scene. You always want to err on the side of making it larger rather than smaller,” he said.

‘He’s got a gun’

Matt Bollenbacher, 52, an over-the-road truck driver from Brady, Texas on his way to Louisiana said he was in the Wendy’s fast food restaurant in the truck stop when officers came rushing in.

“All of a sudden somebody yelled, ‘He’s got a gun,’ and I’m turning around to look and next thing you know police officers were coming in the building. Told everybody to get out of the building and that’s about all I know,” said Bollenbacher.

“I never saw anybody with a gun inside here. All I know is there’s two police officers came in here with M4s, or appeared to be M4s and went through the store,” Bollenbacher said.

“I think they went back through and they went through all our trucks and everything else. They went through and swept everything back in the parking lot,” Bollenbacher said. “They all came out. There was probably 60 or 70 of them went back there. No, these guys weren’t playing around, especially after that Uvalde deal. And the weird thing is I was just through Uvalde about five hours before that happened.”

Closer to the shooting scene, a worker in the T-Mobile store next to the salon said he and others heard a loud noise and weren’t sure what it was.

“We heard there might have been three shots in total, but we don’t know for sure,” said the employee who asked not to be identified. “We’re just a bit rattled.”